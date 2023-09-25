Amazon ramps up AI competition with a big investment in Anthropic
- Amazon.com Inc reveals plans of investing $4.0 billion in Anthropic.
- Doug Clinton shared his take on today's announcement on CNBC.
- Amazon shares are currently up about 5.0% versus the start of 2023.
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to deliver on its commitment to expanding its footprint in artificial intelligence.
Amazon forms a strategic alliance with AnthropicCopy link to section
On Monday, the tech behemoth revealed plans of investing $4.0 billion in Anthropic – an AI startup based out of San Francisco, California.
The announcement arrives about a couple months after Anthropic launched a new artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot it’s calling Claude 2.
With the said investment, the multinational will secure a minority position in Anthropic and secure early access for the customers of Amazon Web Services to unique features aimed at fine-tuning and model customisation.
Earlier this month, BMW also partnered with Amazon on its next-generation automated driving platform as Invezz reported here. The tech stock is currently up about 50% versus the start of 2023.
Doug Clinton reacts to today’s developmentCopy link to section
The strategic alliance announced this morning will also see Anthropic using the custom Amazon-designed chips to train foundation models.
Amazon wants to establish its semiconductors as an alternative to Nvidia for AI applications. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, Doug Clinton – the Co-Founder of Deepwater Asset Management said today:
“I think they saw that they’re a bit behind … so, they’re trying to compete directly with everything that Microsoft and OpenAI has built so far as sort of leaders in AI infrastructure space.”
In April, Amazon.com Inc had also launched Bedrock to strengthen its footing in generative artificial intelligence. Its other AI offerings include Code Whisperer that caters particularly to developers.
