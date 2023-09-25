Dollar bulls in control: DXY poised to reach 108.00 soon
- The dollar index will continue its rally after a small correction
- Trading signal provided should last 1-4 weeks with a potential upside of 7.5%
- No high impact news today, price will remain calm
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
DXY trading strategyCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Buy DXY
- Entry price: 105.400
- Stop loss: 104.887
- Take profit: 108.000
- Timeframe: 1-4 weeks
- Maximum profit: 7.5%
- Maximum loss: 1.50%
Dollar index chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
The dollar index is making a strong bullish recovery and is breaking above all major resistance and supply levels. Price recently broke above the major resistance level of 105.794 and will most likely reach the 108.00 supply area in the coming weeks.
The price will most probably make a correction and will retest the 105.400 minor support level and bullish order block before heading for a new high.
Overall bulls are in control and the upward rally is very steep. Price will possibly very soon retest the 108.00 resistance level and beyond.
DXY fundamental analysisCopy link to section
There is no major high-impact news on USD except monthly jobless claims which will not impact DXY significantly.
The dollar rally is mainly fueled by the faltering growth prospects in China and Europe. USD is considered a safe haven amidst the economic crisis.
DXY trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
- The dollar index is making new higher highs and will continue its rally in the coming weeks and possibly months.
- Price will possibly retest the 105.400 support level before making a new high.
- The Next potential target for the dollar index is 108.00.
- Good luck!
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Looking to capitalise on rising & falling USD, GBP, EUR rates? Trade forex in minutes with our top-rated broker, eToro.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.