Google’s Bard AI was asked to find the best DeFi coins in today’s bear climate. According to the AI tool, Tron’s (TRX) recent partnership with Curve Finance makes it a contender.

Likewise, MetaMask’s support for THORChain could bring strong growth for RUNE. Yet, both projects will likely fall behind Borroe.Finance (ROE), especially after its vastly popular ongoing presale.

Can ROE become a top ICO like Google Bard predicts? Let’s see what experts have to say.

Tron (TRX) follows up support for curve with $2 million investment

Tron’s (TRX) founder has extended support for Curve Finance with a $2 million purchase of CRV on August 22, 2023. The investment follows a 5 million CRV tokens purchase by Tron on August 1 after the Curve’s infamous hack.

After recovering from the hack, Tron has increased its collaboration with Curve Finance. According to Tron, CRV tokens would be available on its network.

The $2 million purchase could be responsible for TRX’s price recovery from the market slump of September 1. TRX was trading at $0.076 on September 1 after the market downturn. By September 15, TRX had risen by 7.8% to $0.084.

As part of Tron’s (TRX) plans to increase its services, CRV will soon be available on its network. Analysts say TRX ‘s ongoing rally is largely inspired by positive sentiment toward Tron’s network developments. TRX could jump by 22.8% to $0.103 as Tron’s DeFi offerings increase.

Borroe.Finance (ROE): World’s first blockchain invoice financing powerhouse

Borroe.Finance is a fundraising platform where users buy and sell discounted invoices. It generates instant cash flow for individuals and firms in the Web 3.0 space. It does this by helping them collateralize their recurrent and future revenue to be used for securing short-term loans.

The invoice financing process on Borroe.Finance (ROE) is significantly different from what’s available on traditional platforms. Users first generate credit ratings from AI-risk assessment services. Next up, they turn future and outstanding invoices into fractionalized NFTs, which are auctioned off on Borroe.Finance’s (ROE) marketplace.

The platform offers a simple fee structure alongside full cost transparency. Furthermore, Borroe.Finance’s security is top-notch. Its network has been audited for bugs by BlockAudit, a top blockchain security firm.

Furthermore, ROE’s smart contracts are fully transparent. Some of the extra benefits of using Borroe.Finance includes low costs, instant funding, and access to low-risk investments.

Borroe.Finance’s blockchain ICO hit a new milestone after over 87 million tokens have been purchased. Fortunately, ROE’s still in Stage 1 of its presale, costing only $0.0125. When its presale ends, ROE’s Stage 1 buyers will realize a 220% increase when it reaches $0.0400, making now the perfect time to join.

MetaMask announces support for THORChain (RUNE)

On September 15, 2023, MetaMask announced that its self-custody wallet would now support THORChain (RUNE). The development would allow millions of MetaMask users to trade crypto using THORChain’s decentralized protocol instead of a centralized exchange. The announcement boosted RUNE’s recovery from the market slump of September 1.

RUNE was trading at $1.5587 on September 1 after the market-wide slump. It then recovered to $1.6389 on September 14. Following news of MetaMask’s support for THORChain on September 15, RUNE jumped by 17% to $1.8238.

MetaMask’s support for THORChain comes after it released a lending protocol on August 21. Google Bard says THORChain’s (RUNE) new upgrades are steadily increasing its user count and adoption. As a result, having a steadily rising network adoption could positively affect the RUNE price.

The excitement around THORchain's RUNE) partnership with MetaMask could push it up by 1.5% to $1.9219. If that happens, THORChain could be one of the best DeFi projects, alongside Borroe.Finance (ROE)

