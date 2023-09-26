Costco Q4 earnings: ‘you need to be a bit hesitant’
- Costco reports market-beating results for its fiscal fourth quarter.
- Its shares are still trading down in extended hours on Tuesday.
- Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe shared his view on Costco today.
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is trading down in extended hours even though it reported market-beating results for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Jefferies analyst shares his view on CostcoCopy link to section
Even though the membership warehouse retailer came in ahead of Street estimates – pockets of weakness in the United States were evident in its earnings release.
Its U.S. comparable sales were up only 0.2% in the recently concluded quarter and now that student loan repayments are about to resume, things will likely lose steam further moving forward, as per Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe.
We conducted a survey of 600 U.S. consumers with student loans, the average payment is likely to be $460 a month which could take a big chunk out of many people’s wallets.
Note that inflation isn’t making it any easier for retailers either. Consumer prices in the U.S. were up 0.6% last month versus 0.2% in July (link). Costco stock is up 20% year-to-date at writing.
Notable figures in Costco Q4 earnings releaseCopy link to section
- Eared $2.16 billion versus the year-ago $1.87 billion
- Per-share earnings also increased from $4.20 to $4.86
- Revenue jumped nearly 10% year-on-year to $78.94 billion
- Consensus was $4.79 per share on $77.72 billion revenue
- Same-store sales also climbed a better-than-expected 1.1%
Costco saw its eCommerce sales slip 0.8% in its fourth quarter. On CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange” this morning, Jefferies’ Tarlowe added:
I think with the consumer environment ahead, you need to be a bit hesitant. Discounting has been a bit elevated; I think it illustrates that the consumer has become a bit more stretched.
Nonetheless, the analyst maintained his “buy” rating on Costco stock today. His $640 price target on the retail company suggests another 20% upside from here.
