Financial technology company Ramp partners with MetaMask

Ramp, a leading financial technology company, has announced a strategic partnership with MetaMask, the world’s foremost self-custody web3 platform.

This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant step towards streamlining access to the world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance.

Seamless on-ramps for a global audience

Ramp’s core expertise lies in building payment rails that seamlessly connect the crypto economy to the global financial system. With this partnership, Ramp will integrate its on-ramp services directly into MetaMask’s mobile application and MetaMask Portfolio. This integration empowers users from more than 150 countries and territories to effortlessly convert traditional currency into cryptocurrency within the MetaMask platform.

The implications are profound. Users, regardless of their familiarity with cryptocurrencies, can now access a vast array of blockchain applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 gaming. This development comes at a time when MetaMask boasts over 100 million users, underscoring the potential impact of this partnership.

Closing the loop between traditional and DeFi

While the integration of on-ramp services is significant, plans are already in motion to integrate Ramp’s top-tier off-ramp capabilities into the MetaMask wallet. This strategic move will enable users to seamlessly convert their cryptocurrency holdings back into traditional currency, effectively closing the loop between the world of traditional finance and decentralized platforms.

The integration of Ramp’s off-ramp services aligns perfectly with MetaMask’s commitment to providing a user-friendly and frictionless experience as individuals venture into the world of cryptocurrencies. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about making blockchain technology accessible to everyone, from beginners to experts.

Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO at Ramp, emphasizes the groundbreaking nature of this partnership. With Ramp’s extensive setup in South America and support for PIX instant payments in Brazil, this collaboration is set to onboard millions of MetaMask users from diverse geographical locations, across multiple currencies, into the world of Web3. The integration of nine Ethereum Layer 2 networks further solidifies the commitment to advancing Web3 technology.

