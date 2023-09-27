Bitcoin faces uncertainty ahead of $3 billion options expiry

All eyes are on the upcoming monthly options expiry set for September 29, featuring a staggering $3 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) options.

The key question is whether the Bitcoin price will hold $26K ahead of options expiry.

Bitcoin market sentiment ahead of the expiry

Bitcoin’s trading volumes have recently plunged to levels not seen in over five years, painting a clear picture of the state of the market. Despite Bitcoin’s recognition gaining traction in China, trading activity on spot exchanges has dwindled significantly. This decline in trading activity is primarily attributed to growing fears surrounding the macroeconomic outlook. Investors, it seems, are becoming increasingly risk-averse.

Furthermore, traditional financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) are adopting a cautious stance, with the bank reportedly prohibiting transfers related to crypto assets within its retail division. This move aims to safeguard against potential fraudulent or scam activities but also reflects the unease among traditional players regarding cryptocurrencies.

The Dollar Strength Index (DXY) reaching its highest level in ten months adds another layer of concern. Historically, this index has shown an inverse correlation with risk-on assets, often rising when investors seek safety in cash positions.

Bullish expectations and imbalances

The upcoming $3 billion options expiry on September 29th has garnered significant attention from the crypto community. However, there’s a twist in the tale. While the open interest for these options currently stands at $3 billion, bullish expectations of Bitcoin’s price surging to $27,000 or higher might not materialize.

The imbalance between call (buy) and put (sell) options is evident, with $1.9 billion in call open interest compared to $1.1 billion in put options. However, it’s important to note that if Bitcoin remains near $26,300 at the expiry, only $120 million worth of the call options will be exercisable. This means that the right to buy Bitcoin at higher levels becomes useless if the price remains below those levels at expiry.

Potential BTC price movement scenarios

Considering the current market conditions and options positions, there are four likely scenarios:

$25,000 to $26,000 Range: With 1,400 calls versus 19,300 puts, the net result favours the put instruments by $430 million.

With 1,400 calls versus 19,300 puts, the net result favours the put instruments by $430 million. $26,000 to $27,000 Range: In this range, 6,200 calls face off against 12,600 puts, favouring the put instruments by $170 million.

In this range, 6,200 calls face off against 12,600 puts, favouring the put instruments by $170 million. $27,000 to $27,500 Range: Here, 9,900 calls contend with 10,100 puts, resulting in a balanced outcome between call and put options.

Here, 9,900 calls contend with 10,100 puts, resulting in a balanced outcome between call and put options. $27,500 to $28,000 Range: With 12,000 calls and 8,900 puts, the net result favours the call instruments by $85 million.

For Bitcoin bulls to level the playing field, they need a 3.2% price increase from $26,200, while bears require only a modest 1% correction below $26,000 to gain a $ 430 million advantage on September 29th.

Given Bitcoin’s recent price movements and the prevailing market sentiment, the likelihood of Bitcoin breaking below $26,000 by the options expiry date remains high.