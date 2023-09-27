Ethereum (ETH) network faces centralization concerns as relayers decline to four

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The Ethereum blockchain faces centralization concerns following Blocknative’s move to suspend the MEV-boost relay on September 26. Relayers batch and broadcast transactions on the Ether network to guarantee efficient and timely processing.

Blocknative’s exit translated to the relayer sector becoming more concentrated. Ethereum had only four relayers at this publication.

MEV-boost relay no longer profitable

Blocknative confirmed that it discontinued its MEV-boost relay due to faded profitability. The remaining relayers (four) offer their services without fees, making this Ether infrastructure sector nonprofit to operators.

Ethereum’s migration to proof-of-stake from proof-of-reserve made block proposing, including block building, transaction submission to validators, and organizing the transactions, a distinct procedure. Meanwhile, the network introduced MEV-boost to ensure efficient activities between builders and proposers.

Resourceful Ether block builders, including former Blocknative, started operating their relays after the Merge upgrade. Today, almost all Ether transfers utilize MEV-boost relays.

Mevnoost.pics data shows that 93% of ETH blocks produced over the last two weeks used MEV-boost. Further, relayscan.io indicates that five firms relayed 98% of Ether’s MEV-boosted transfers.

Ethereum price outlook

Ethereum price maintained a bullish stance on Thursday, gaining 0.40% over the past day to $1.597. Maintaining the upside stance can welcome surges past the resistance at $1,648.

ETH 24Hr price chart on Coinmarketcap

Ether has hovered beneath the $1,648 hurdle since early September. Amplified bullishness as the Relative Strength Index attempts to move beyond the signal line might see ETH eventually overcoming the resistance.

Source -TradingView

A decisive climb past the 50-d Exponential Moving Average ($1,666) would authorize a solid breakout. Also, the greenish Awesome Oscillator signals bulls dominance over bears.

Meanwhile, rejections from $1,648 might push Ether prices lower, possibly hitting the $1,551 support barrier. Dire cases will see an intense downward spiral to sweep liquidity beneath this value area.

Unwelcoming developments such as continued token deposit to exchanges by founder Vitalik Buterin will pressure ETH prices, postponing potential quick recoveries.