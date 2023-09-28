NTT DATA joins Horizen EON as Certificate Signer Node

In a significant development for the blockchain industry, NTT DATA, a leading global IT service provider, has announced its partnership with Horizen EON, a blockchain platform with a focus on security and scalability.

This collaboration involves the deployment of a Certificate Signer Node on the Horizen EON blockchain, with far-reaching implications for network credibility and decentralization.

Enhancing the credibility of Horizen EON Network

Copy link to section

The deployment of a Certificate Signer Node by NTT DATA on the Horizen EON blockchain is poised to fortify the network’s credibility and security.

Certificate Signer Nodes are instrumental in verifying and signing transactions on the blockchain, ensuring their legitimacy and contributing to the overall integrity of the network.

Horizen EON, the platform at the centre of this partnership, is an EVM-compatible sidechain and smart contracting platform. Built using Zendoo, a powerful ZK-enabled cross-chain transfer protocol, EON offers Web3 developers the capability to build decentralized applications (dApps) with ease. The platform not only facilitates deep development but also grants developers swift access to the rapidly expanding horizon ecosystem.

NTT DATA’s commitment to blockchain

Copy link to section

NTT DATA’s involvement as a Certificate Signer Node operator marks a strategic step in its engagement with the public blockchain industry. Francisco Spadafora, Head of Blockchain Competence Center EMEAL at NTT DATA, affirmed their commitment, stating that the partnership aligns with their strategy of actively supporting blockchain ecosystems and providing scalability solutions.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The collaboration with Horizen represents just the beginning of NTT DATA’s foray into the crypto industry, with plans for further joint initiatives aimed at delivering blockchain-based solutions to their clients.