Altcoins that can continue rallying in October: BCH, LINK, MKR, and RUNE

The crypto market gained an upward momentum during the week starting 25 September. Meanwhile, some digital tokens capitalized on the enhanced cues to register double-digit gains.

Bitcoin Cash (+13%), Chainlink (+15%), Maker (+13%), and THORChain (+14%) flourished this week, and Santiment expects more uptrends into October.

While some altcoins saw single-digit upticks, the likes of Maker blossomed amid amplified user activity. Invezz.com reported that MKR price climbed to yearly highs past $1,500 as active addresses hit ten-week highs.

Santiment expects October surges from these alts

While the cryptocurrency market presents sideways actions, analytic platform Santiment believes Bitcoin Cash, Maker, THORChain, and Chainlink will likely maintain their upsides into the new month.

Statement trusts the substantial accumulation of the four altcoins by top Bitcoin and Tether wallets will trigger the expected rally.

The increased accumulation indicated improved interest for the alt, translating to amplified demand. Maintaining the accumulation pattern would welcome impressive value increments. However, enthusiasts should research further before investing in cryptocurrencies.

While BCH, MRK, RUNE, and LINK seem poised for price upsurges in October, broad market analysis remains crucial to determine solid directional moves. Market-wide bullishness would see these altcoins hitting impressive highs, whereas increased selling activities could dent the projected upsides.

Crypto market outlook

The cryptocurrency market eyes recoveries as most assets display slight 24-hour gains and notable weekly surges. Bitcoin and Ethereum gained 0.01% and 1.22% in the last 24 hours. Further, the market leaders surged 1.47% and 4.96% over the past seven days, respectively.

The crypto Fear & Greed index is neutral at 42, confirming possibilities of market-wide uptrends. It remains crucial to witness what the up-and-coming sessions will bring.