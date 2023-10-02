Cardano (ADA) bullish streak: Cardano-Based Minswap’s key metrics spike

In a recent turn of events, Cardano (ADA) has witnessed a significant surge in its price, with analysts predicting a potential bull run that could drive its value above $0.5.

Although still 37% down compared to where it was trading a year ago, the price of Cardano (ADA) has surged by 5% over the past month and 9% over the past week, potentially pointing to the start of a long bullish trend.

Why is the Cardano (ADA) price going up?

Copy link to section

Cardano, the blockchain platform known for its focus on sustainability and scalability, has been making waves in the crypto market.

The current ADA Bull Run that has made analysts predict an attempt at $0.5 is rooted in several factors. These factors include:

1. Short-term ADA price correction

Copy link to section

According to analysts, the ADA is expected to experience a short-term correction before taking off on the predicted Bull Run. The price may retest levels around $0.3126 and possibly drop to a range between $0.1527 and $0.1811. This correction is seen as an opportunity for investors to acquire ADA at a discounted price, potentially driving the price higher.

2. Historical Performance

Copy link to section

The basis for the bullish prediction lies in Cardano’s past performance, notably its remarkable rally at the end of 2020, during which ADA’s price soared by over 17,000%.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Such historical gains have instilled confidence in the cryptocurrency’s ability to deliver substantial returns.

3. DeFi Growth

Copy link to section

Cardano’s increasing prominence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has also contributed to the positive sentiment.

With the integration of 1,200+ decentralized applications (DApps) into its ecosystem, Cardano has established itself as a formidable player in the DeFi space, attracting a growing number of users and assets.

One of the Cardano-based DApps that is making headlines is the decentralized exchange Miniswap, which has seen several key metrics hit their all-time high (ATH) in the recent past.

Minswap’s impressive metrics

Copy link to section

Minswap is the largest decentralized exchange on the Cardano blockchain and it has seen a resurgence in activity, with key metrics approaching all-time highs.

According to the latest update from DappRadar, Minswap recorded a 108.88% increase in unique active wallets (UAWs) and a 108.26% rise in transaction counts over the past week. This surge in user engagement indicates renewed interest in the platform.

The DEX platform’s trading volume also grew by 188.98% in the same period, reaching $1.12 billion.

Interestingly, the spike in Minswap’s activity coincided with the introduction of the ADA/JPG trading pair, providing users with more trading options and liquidity on the platform.

As Minswap continues to thrive as a key player in the Cardano DeFi ecosystem, its performance and the broader adoption of ADA in the DeFi space could further fuel Cardano (ADA) bullish trajectory.