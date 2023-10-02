DOT/USDT: bullish trend resurgence signals buying opportunity
- DOT/USDT will possibly surge to the 4.803 demand area in the coming days and weeks.
- Trading signal provided should last 1-2 weeks with a potential upside of 44.13%
- Market sentiments are bullish and DOT/USDT will continue its bullish trend
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
DOT/USDT trading strategyCopy link to section
- Buy/sell asset: Buy DOT/USDT
- Entry price: 4.187
- Stop loss: 4.058
- Leverage: 3x
- Take profit 1: 4.330
- Take profit 2: 4.500
- Take profit 3: 4.803
- Timeframe: 1-2 weeks
- Maximum profit: 44.13%
- Maximum loss: 9.24%
DOT/USDT chart and technical analysisCopy link to section
DOT/USDT recently broke the 4.190 resistance level and closed above this level. The trend is turning bullish after the recent rally of the overall crypto market and will possibly remain bullish in the coming weeks.
Price will possibly make a pull-back after the recent rally and will retrace back to the 4.190 level which now will act as a major support level. The price is still in the resistance range and after the correction, it will able to break above the current 4.278 resistance area.
The overall crypto market seems to be recovering from the recent bearish winter and DOT/USDT will also go for new highs in the coming days and weeks.
Polkadot fundamental analysisCopy link to section
The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum wiped out $70 million in shorts which will possibly deter new shorts in the coming days.
The crypto market strongly reacted to the U.S. government avoiding the shutdown.
Fundamentally the market sentiments are bullish and most of the coins including DOT/USDT will continue the rally in the coming weeks.
Polkadot to Tether trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
- DOT/USDT will possibly rally to 4.803 demand area as predicted.
- The entry and stoploss prices have been set at secure levels after multiple confirmations.
- Multiple take-profit levels have been added to secure profit along the way.
- This trend continuation trade with an ROI of 4.78.
- Good luck!
Get started in crypto easily by following crypto signals & charts by pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.