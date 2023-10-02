Memeinator raises $528 in fire presale. Is it a 10x investment in 2023?

Meme cryptocurrencies are popping up, left, right, and centre. But how many are of the right quality to succeed and dominate? Memeinator (MMTR), a new meme coin, promises to separate the chaff from the grain. The project will use AI to destroy weak memes, allowing only the powerful ones to dominate. The community resonates with the promise. Within days of launching a presale on September 27, Memeinator has raised over $528,000. Investors can buy the token at a price of $0.0112 on the project’s website.

About Memeinator

Memeinator is a crypto coin that seeks to ride the meme mania to go viral and gain widespread acceptance. The project invests heavily in branding to create a social frenzy and become powerful.

The obvious innovative feature of Memeinator is its AI application. It boasts the strapline, “Your meme’s survival is not up to you. It’s up to me.” The aim is to use AI to destroy weak rivals that have no future in the meme world. The AI scans the web to identify the weak memes. By taking a brutal battle to the pathetic memes, Memeinator seeks domination.

Memeinator also wants to become sustainable, unlike its meme rivals. It uses Twitter APIs and OpenAI technology to deliver on its goals. Leveraging these existing technologies allows Memeinator to grow as AI use becomes widespread.

Is Memeinator a 10x investment in 2023?

Memeinator is just starting, and it could be subjective to predict how much potential it carries. However, its innovative product launches and powerful marketing could allow it to reach admirable heights.

From the project’s white paper, Memeinator seeks to launch on the leading exchanges. However, before listing, the project will rally for a large audience to support it. In fact, Memeinator targets a worldwide following of like-minded meme killers. The resistance community will come together across social platforms like Telegram, Discord, Twitter, etc.

With a sufficiently high number of investors backing Memeinator, a possible demand could drive the price. The backing overcomes the likelihood of the project collapsing after launch. This will also allow a price discovery for the token before the wider public gains interest in it.

How does Memeinator derive its value?

Like other cryptocurrencies, Memeinator will derive its value from increased use. The way to unlock demand is to be the centre of online chatter through a powerful marketing strategy.

Apart from speculation, Memeinator carries a utility in other Web 3.0 areas. After the presale, Memeinator team will launch a web 3.0 game. Players in the Memeinator game will engage in enemy meme combats. The idea is to build on the promise of Memeinator in dismantling its weak rivals and growing popularity.

The project will also launch exclusive NFTs for its presale buyers. The NFTs will demonstrate the creative works of the project team. The collectibles carry perks and potential gains to holders. The increased use in the NFT market could increase popularity and unlock more value for Memeinator.

Conversely, the Memeinator community can dedicate some tokens through a staking feature to be launched. Users will get additional tokens at competitive rates, increasing their passive incomes. The staking is also a suitable way to preserve the value of Memeinator token and make it sustainable.

Should you buy Memeinator this week?

Memeinator has already kicked off its much-anticipated presale. The exciting aspect of investing this week is acquiring tokens at an attractive price. The price rises at every stage of the presale, implying that earlier is better.

By the time the presale ends, early backers get more valued tokens. It also means that as the value of MMTR is unlocked after listing, early investors have the upper hand.