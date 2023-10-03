Memeinator vs. Gods Unchained (GODS) Token: a battle for investment

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, investors are constantly on the lookout for promising opportunities. To that end, two intriguing crypto-projects, Memeinator and the Gods Unchained (GODS), have recently attracted the attention of investors.

While both projects have unique offerings, GODS, the native token of the Gods Unchained game has been on the decline since September 23, 2023, while Memeinator’s native token, MMTR, has been gaining traction since its presale was launched a few days ago.

What is Memeinator?

Copy link to section

Memeinator claims to be the self-proclaimed “ultimate meme coin. The cryptocurrency project leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology and powerful viral marketing in a bid to rule the meme coin space.

In Phase 1, Memeinator focused on team formation, blockchain development, community building, and powerful marketing. This solid foundation ensures that the project is built on a robust technical framework and has a vibrant community from the start.

In Phase 2, Memeinator unleashed its potential with the launch of the MMTR token presale. Once the presale ends, the MMTR token is scheduled to get listed on popular centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Meminator also plans to partner with influential figures and platforms, introduce staking, and also launch exclusive NFTs. While the full details of the staking pool and rewards will be announced at the end of the presale, the introduction of staking mechanisms adds value to the MMTR token. In addition, staking could incentivize token holders to actively participate in the ecosystem, contributing to its stability and growth.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The Memeinator presale is currently in the second stage and one MMTR token is going for $0.0112. In the third stage, the value of the token is expected to rise to $0.0118.

Investors can claim their MMTR tokens at the end of the presale using the same wallet they used for the purchase. Details for claiming will be provided on official channels nearing the end of the presale in Q4 2023.

Gods Unchained (GODS) token price movement

Copy link to section

Gods Unchained, a blockchain-based tactical card game, once promising is now struggling. Led by the former game director of Magic: The Gathering: Arena, the project emphasizes competitive play and true ownership of in-game items, represented as NFTs on the blockchain.

GODS, the project’s ERC-20 token, serves as the premium currency within the Gods Unchained ecosystem. It has multiple use cases, including creating NFTs, facilitating marketplace transactions, and distributing rewards to players. However, the token has been on the decline since September and it has lost more than 58% of its value over the last year and 96% since it was launched in 2021.

Gods Unchained token price chart. Source: Coinmarketcap

Why has the GODS Token lost so much value?

Copy link to section

One of the driving factors as to why the price of the GODS token has been on a free fall is its declining market performance against a competitive gaming landscape.

While Gods Unchained introduced unique features like NFT ownership, it faces stiff competition from other blockchain-based games and card collections.

In addition, there is a general feeling that the Gods Unchained project’s current direction and roadmap are less clear, making it challenging for investors to gauge its future prospects.

Is MMTR a good investment?

Copy link to section

Investment in crypto projects comes with significant risks owing to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, even when their parent crypto projects turn out to be successful. That said, it is the prerogative of any investor to do some due diligence on any cryptocurrency before investing.

With that in mind, Memeinator presents a clear vision and roadmap for growth with its defined phases and objectives. The project emphasizes team building, blockchain development, and community formation, ensuring a solid foundation for success.

Lastly, the introduction of staking and NFTs enhances the MMTR token’s utility beyond just being a meme coin, providing investors with multiple avenues for value generation.