Bitcoin’s strongest september since 2016; Rising capital in Filecoin ($FIL) & InQubeta ($QUBE) presale

InQubeta ($QUBE) and Filecoin ($FIL) could be two of the top altcoins to invest in as investment capital in both projects rises. The $QUBE presale has already generated over $3.4 million in token sales, while $FIL’s trading volume has increased by significantly in the past few days.

InQubeta aims to provide a decentralized way for global investors to invest in artificial intelligence. It presents an alternative to mainstream investment firms and their discriminatory requirements that keep their services out of the reach of many people.

The top cryptocurrency around, Bitcoin ($BTC), closed out September with a bang, with prices breaking the $27,000 resistance level for the first time since May. Prices went on to break the $28,000 level before coming back down.

Top altcoins to invest in: InQubeta ($QUBE) poised to be a major player in the AI revolution

InQubeta’s creative way of using fractionalization, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and smart contracts to open up AI investments sets it up to play a substantial role as the artificial intelligence revolution unfolds. The technology has made massive strides in the past decade and many concepts that seemed unachievable are now a reality.

Autonomous cabs are now accepting fares in cities like San Francisco while Tesla’s recent demo showed its Optimus humanoid robot sorting different colored objects autonomously. All the signs around us point to artificial intelligence being the next major tech breakthrough and InQubeta is perfectly lined up to be right in the middle of things.

InQubeta is one of the most promising new DeFi projects and it’s positioned to help funnel the $1.5 trillion that is expected to be poured into the AI space in the next several years.

The InQubeta way

Securing part ownership of an AI startup is as easy as buying equity-based ERC20 coins on the NFT marketplace. These ERC20 coins are made by these companies and investors buy them with $QUBE, which can be acquired with cryptos or fiat.

It’s a secure, transparent, and easily accessible investment protocol that’s mutually beneficial for startups and investors. It also helps to advance the development of artificial intelligence by helping to fund companies looking to innovate.

Investors can track the value of any ERC20 coins they buy through their InQubeta accounts and they’re free to trade them in the marketplace anytime they choose.

Investing in InQubeta

A small token supply with a 1.5 billion cap and burn taxes virtually ensures $QUBE’s long-term price growth. Holding and staking tokens could be equally as profitable as investing in startups that end up playing a substantial role in the AI revolution. Stakers are periodically rewarded with more $QUBE.

$QUBE currently sells for $0.0133 per token but prices are expected to surpass a dollar within a year. Some analysts have prices rising as high as $20 in the next few years, setting investors up for tremendous returns.

Bitcoin ($BTC) goes on its most impressive bull run since May

$BTC prices have risen 7% in the past 30 days, making this its biggest price surge since May. Many $BTC hodlers are hoping this is the start of a massive bull run that takes prices back to previous highs and more.

Some are crediting the poor performance of U.S. dollar treasury bonds, as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates to counter inflation, for $BTC’s recent surge. A Bitcoin ETF getting approved any time soon would send prices skyrocketing.

Filecoin ($FIL) emerges as top altcoin

$FIL trading volume in the past couple of days, and prices have risen by over 5% in the past week. Filecoin’s ten-day moving average is at 3.319, while its relative strength index is at 52.388. Prices could easily grow close to 3x if highs set in March are reclaimed.

Summary

$QUBE, $BTC, and $FIL could be top crypto coins to invest in right now as all three are set for considerable growth. $QUBE has a projection of growth of around 3x before its presale ends and could be up to 100x when launched.

While $BTC and $FIL projection of growth is 3x in the coming months. For more information on Qube visit InQubeta presale or join InQubeta communities for social updates.