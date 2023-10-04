Over 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers just went on strike

More than 75,000 workers at Kaiser Permanente just announced work stoppage in what is being described as the largest strike involving health-care workers in the United States.

Kaiser Permanente serves 13 million patients across the U.S.

The announcement arrives after the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and the largest U.S. healthcare non-profit organisation failed to agree over staffing levels.

Union members at Kaiser hospitals as well as medical offices located in Colorado, Virginia, California, Oregon, the District of Columbia, and Washington state, in response, went on strike today.

Workers participating in the work stoppage include technicians, vocational nurses, pharmacists, medical assistants, respiratory therapists and a range of other positions.

Kaiser Permanente operates over 600 medical offices and 39 hospitals that serve close to 13 million patients across the United States.

Healthcare workers want Kaiser Permanente to fix staffing crisis

Healthcare workers are demanding increased pay and better benefits.

They also want Kaiser Permanente to make long-term investments in fixing staffing crisis that doesn’t just hurt quality of care but the working conditions as well. On Wednesday, Caroline Lucas – Executive Director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions told CNBC:

We continue to have front-line healthcare workers who are burnt out and stretched to the max and leaving the industry. We have folks getting injured on the job. It’s not a sustainable situation.

Kaiser Permanente itself agreed in a recent statement that record levels of burnout had seen over 5.0 million workers pull out of the healthcare space. Note that thousands of auto workers are already on strike in the U.S (read more).