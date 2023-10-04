S&P 500 outlook after ADP National Employment Report today

S&P 500 is marginally in the red at writing even after the monthly private payrolls data suggested that the U.S. labour market continued to slow down in September.

Private payrolls came in well below expectations

Private sector employers in the United States added 89,000 jobs last month, as per the ADP National Employment Report – smallest gain since early 2021 and well below 160,000 that economists polled by Dow Jones had expected.

Today’s data offers more leeway to the U.S. Federal Reserve to consider being done with rate hikes. According to Keith Lerner of Truist Advisory Services:

We would lean in and look at this as an opportunity because you’ve seen prices pull back pretty good.

The benchmark index is currently trading just above its 200-day MA around the 4,200 level.

Why is Lerner positive on the S&P 500 index?

ADP or Automatic Data Processing Inc also reported the 12th straight monthly decline in annual wage growth today to 5.9% in September.

Its report attributed the slowdown primarily to large-scale businesses that shed 83,000 jobs last month. Truist’s Lerner also said today on CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange”:

The reason why we are starting to get a bit more positive on a short-term basis is the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 is now the most oversold since last fall.

It is worth mentioning here, though, that the ADP figures can be significantly different that government’s official number which is due on Friday. Estimates are for it to print at 170,000 versus 187,000 in August.

"We do not place much weight on the ADP miss because of ADP’s negative correlation with BLS private payrolls since the introduction of the new methodology (-0.54, first-print basis)… We left our nonfarm payroll forecast unchanged at +200k ahead of Friday’s release." – Goldman — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 4, 2023