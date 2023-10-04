What crypto to invest in as yields go wild: A look at Shiba Memu

The cryptocurrency market has taken another lull following the explosive gains that saw Bitcoin blast above $28k and Ethereum hit highs of $1.7k on Monday.

Could this be an opportunity to load up on some crypto? Shiba Memu (SHMU) is one of the new crypto projects to see significant momentum this past few weeks. What is driving investors to its presale that has so far raised $3.58 million?

Experts on crypto and yields outlook

Although crypto remains poised for a likely bullish flip with positive triggers pencilled in for early next year, the current outlook suggests prices may dip further. This is due to the yields that continue to heat up wildly, with the US 10-year Treasury note piercing 4.927% for the first time since August 2007.

Experts say that the rising yields could see investors move away from perceived risk assets, with a likely allure being the somewhat “risk-free” opportunities available elsewhere. That is what could impact cryptocurrency prices in the short term.

However, according to economist Peter Schiff, bond yields continuing to rise as seen in the past few days could spell doom for banks. He suggests that the outlook could see the US embark on yet its biggest quantitative easing (QE) “to finance the biggest bank bailout.” The Fed needs to step in before it all unravels, the Euro Pacific Asset Management global strategist noted.

So, while rising yields does present a new hurdle for crypto, the digital asset class’ overall resilience has most investors bullish on future prospects. This viewpoint doesn’t just sit well for Bitcoin, but the altcoin market and emerging gems like Shiba Memu.

What is Shiba Memu?

Shiba Memu is a new crypto project that seeks to leverage artificial intelligence and blockchain to revolutionise meme coin investing. While some of the leading meme tokens have staggering market cap values, the overall assessment is that they lack real traction because they offer no real utility.

AI will help Shiba Memu bring this aspect of the market to the community, with natural language processing (NLP), predictive analytics and modelling used to create a marketing powerhouse for SHMU. The strategy will be powered by an AI dashboard whose functionality is aimed at maximising visibility and engagement across social media and other platforms.

Other than acquiring SHMU tokens via the Shiba Memu presale, holders will also have a chance to earn more tokens. This includes the provision of liquidity to the Shiba Memu pool and staking. It’s the kind of utility that has the crypto community buzzing, with many looking at SHMU as one of the tokens to watch in 2023.

Per Shiba Memu tokenomics, investors will have a chance to buy SHMU from an 85% presale allocation of the total 1 billion supply.

Is Shiba Memu a good buy today?

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, which exploded early this year, are all meme coins that have seen remarkable community engagement and adoption. Even with the memesphere industry now a $20 billion market, projections for crypto and AI suggest the gains such as those seen for PEPE have investors keen not to miss the next gem that hits the market.

The SHMU presale price has jumped from $0.011125, increasing every 24 hours at 6 pm GMT. But even with these programmed increases, Shiba Memu is still priced at a bargain with SHMU currently at $0.03160.

By the time the presale ends to allow tokens to trade on secondary markets such as BitMart, SHMU price will have increased by about 240% to $0.0379.

The launch of the AI dashboard and other positive developments for Shiba Memu and the broader crypto ecosystem could see early investors count even higher gains – particularly in a projected bull market year. This could thus be a great opportunity given the SHMU price may not be as low as it is today.

Find out more about Shiba Memu and how to buy here.