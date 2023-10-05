Bill Gates has reportedly invested in robotaxi startup Glydways

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bill Gates – the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft Corp has invested in a robotaxi startup, as per “The Information”.

How much did Bill Gates invest in Glydways

The visionary participated in a Series B round of Glydways – a driverless taxi company based out of San Francisco through his venture investment arm or Gates Frontier.

In total, the startup raised $56 million in the second-round of funding. How much of it came from Bill Gates, though, remains unknown.

Other notable names that invested in the fundraising led by New Science Ventures include Khosla Ventures and a Spanish construction company ACS Group.

Glydways has now raised $70 million in total since its inception in 2016.

Glydways is working with government agencies

Earlier this year, the San Jose City Council picked five partners to work on a transportation project for passengers to travel between Diridon Station and the San Jose Mineta International Airport.

Glydways was one of the companies that the Council picked from over twenty other proposals which included the Boring Co of billionaire Elon Musk.

The said project will likely launch over the next four to five years and be worth $500 million if companies that were picked do indeed secure approval for their design.

On Thursday, the tech-focused business publication also said that Tri Delta Transit and Contra Costa Transportation have picked Glydways to possibly bring robotaxi to East Bay region of San Francisco.