Here’s why Toncoin, InQubeta, and THORChain are among top choices for 2023

Some crypto analysts have referred to 2023 as the year of awakening for global crypto investors, primarily due to the rapid expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, during an otherwise downtrend for the market overall. Featuring several profitable cryptocurrencies like Toncoin ($TON), InQubeta ($QUBE), and THORChain ($RUNE).

The significant growth potential of these three cryptocurrencies has positioned them as top choices for profit-seeking investors in 2023. Let’s explore each one in more detail.

What is InQubeta?

Copy link to section

InQubeta is a burgeoning crypto platform that harnesses the combined benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to allow users to “easily and securely invest in AI start-ups and help shape the next generation of tech innovation.”

Its successful live presale, involving the sale of its native token, $QUBE, and its “innovative fractional investment system” helps to establish it as one of the best cryptos to buy in the DeFi market today. Alongside Toncoin and THORChain, InQubeta could be poised to utilize its unique features and profitable presale to dominate the crypto market.

Let’s discover why Toncoin, InQubeta, and THORChain are top choices for budding crypto investors in 2023.

InQubeta attracts crypto investors using its impressive growth trajectory

Copy link to section

According to its website, InQubeta is a pioneering crypto crowdfunding initiative that merges decentralization with AI technology to revolutionize the global landscape for crypto investors. It has become one of the best cryptos to buy in the DeFi market, primarily due to successful presale stages, raising over $3,000,000 to date at the time of writing.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

This reputation stems from its unique ability to empower crypto investors to invest in AI companies by enabling fractional investments in promising AI startups, facilitated by the $QUBE token. $QUBE is an ERC-20 standard token that powers the operations of InQubeta’s ecosystem.

With its current market value of $0.0133 per token, $QUBE has successfully generated over $3 million in funding during its live presale. Notably, this token is experiencing rapid growth within the crypto AI sector, with more than 73% of its total supply already bought during the fourth stage of the presale.

InQubeta incorporates a unique deflationary mechanism strategically designed to enhance $QUBE’s long-term value. Each buy and sell transaction incurs a 2% fee, channelling the proceeds into a dedicated InQubeta burn wallet. This approach fosters controlled token supply reduction, nurturing an environment of scarcity and the potential for value appreciation.

Furthermore, InQubeta’s ecosystem encompasses a Non-Fungible token (NFT) marketplace. The marketplace empowers AI startups by creating what some say are “some of the best DeFi NFTs”, which can be bought using $QUBE tokens. Often, the NFTs offer enticing rewards and ownership privileges to the investors. This system establishes a mutually beneficial environment where investors can reap profits while actively contributing to the growth and evolution of AI startups.

To learn more or try your hand at $QUBE, visit InQubeta’s official presale.

Does Toncoin’s scalability revolutionize the crypto industry?

Copy link to section

Toncoin is a fully decentralized layer-1 blockchain network introduced by the Telegram messaging platform. Toncoin’s official utility token, $TON, fuels the operations and activities within the network.

The token, combined with an exclusive proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, ensures the scalability of the Toncoin ecosystem. It is also used for covering transaction fees and verifying transactions within the network. The $TON token is one of the more potentially profitable cryptos to buy in 2023 and has recently broken into the top 10 cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of around $8.6 billion USD at the time of writing.

THORChain facilitates cross-chain interoperability

Copy link to section

THORChain is a decentralized liquidity protocol offering users an interoperable means to exchange various crypto assets across multiple blockchains while retaining control of their assets. Through THORChain, crypto users can effortlessly swap one digital asset for another within a permissionless environment, eliminating reliance on order books to secure liquidity.

$RUNE is the native utility token that facilitates transactions and aids the governance of the THORChain ecosystem. $RUNE is a popular token, employing the token standard for notable blockchains, including Binance and Ethereum.

Final thoughts

Copy link to section

$TON, $QUBE, and $RUNE are top cryptos that have played pivotal roles in awakening the interest of profit-oriented investors in 2023. InQubeta’s growth, profitable presale and AI-based attributes have positioned it as one of the best DeFi cryptos to purchase in the DeFi market today.

Crypto enthusiasts interested in being part of the crypto AI industry can invest from $50 minimum worth of $QUBE tokens during the presale.

Visit InQubeta Presale website to invest, or join in on the InQubeta community to learn more from active users.