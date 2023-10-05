Johnson & Johnson stock price forecast: RBC analyst sees a 15% upside
- RBC initiated Johnson & Johnson with an "outperform" rating on Thursday.
- Analyst Shagun Singh is particularly bullish on it after the spinoff of Kenvue.
- Johnson & Johnson stock is currently trading just above its year-to-date low.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is trading just above its year-to-date low at writing – which creates an opportunity to invest in a quality name at a discount, as per an RBC Capital Markets analyst.
Johnson & Johnson stock could climb to $178Copy link to section
Shagun Singh initiated the healthcare giant this morning with an “outperform” rating. Her $178 price objective suggests a 15% upside from here.
The analyst sees potential in Johnson & Johnson stock now that the consumer health segment (Kenvue) has been separated. Her research note reads:
JNJ’s value-accretive consumer separation positions it uniquely as the only global healthcare company with Pharma and MedTech under a single portfolio.
She’s convinced that the separation will help in terms of both innovation and productivity. JNJ is expected to earn $2.52 a share in its current financial quarter versus $2.55 per share a year ago.
Johnson & Johnson pays a dividend as wellCopy link to section
Johnson & Johnson still has a 9.5% stake in Kenvue that it can monetise, as per the RBC analyst. Johnson & Johnson is better positioned to improve its margins after the separation, she added.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Shagun Singh also told clients in her research note today that Johnson & Johnson has five therapies with potential for over $5.0 billion in revenue and another 12 therapies worth more than $1.0 billion (potentially).
She’s constructive on JNJ also because its medtech division has a “clear winning strategy”.
Johnson & Johnson stock currently pays a dividend yield of just over 3.0% which makes up for another good reason to have it in your investment portfolio.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.