U.S. SEC just sued Elon Musk: find out more

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) just sued billionaire Elon Musk to make him testify over his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.

Elon Musk failed to comply with a subpoena

Musk was served a subpoena in May that required him to take the stand last month.

But he refused to testify on September 15th – at one point even accusing the regulator of using the subpoena as an instrument to “harass” him.

“X” (formerly known as Twitter) is yet to respond to the lawsuit filed today with a U.S. District Court. Attorneys representing the Securities & Exchange Commission wrote in that complaint:

Musk’s refusal to comply with SEC’s administrative subpoena is hindering and delaying the SEC Staff’s investigation to determine whether violations of federal securities laws have occurred.

JUST IN: Elon Musk calls for the overhaul of agencies like the SEC & calls for the punishment of people at these agencies who abuse their power for political reasons.



Good, let's do this for all 3-letter agencies.



The comment from Musk came on X in response to the news that the… pic.twitter.com/XwazVSVltM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 5, 2023

SEC allegedly tried its best to meet with Musk

Note that the U.S. SEC allegedly offered to meet with Elon Musk at its office closest to the billionaire’s personal residence in Texas.

The regulator even proposed several dates for him to appear for a testimony in October and November – efforts that “met with Musk’s blanket refusal”, as per its lawyers.

The news arrives shortly after Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged the Securities & Exchange Commission in a letter to investigate the board of directors at Tesla Inc as well for possible damage to its shareholders that may have stemmed from its Chief Executive spending $44 billion to takeover Twitter (read more).

Elon Musk is no longer the top boss at Twitter. He handed over the reins to Linda Yaccarino – the former Head of Global Advertising at NBCUniversal in May.