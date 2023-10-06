Boohoo, Asos short interest elevated as headwinds rise

Boohoo (LON: BOO) and Asos (LON: ASC), two of the top British fashion e-commerce companies are in trouble. Their stock prices have plunged, shedding billions in market capitalisation.

Boohoo share price has crashed by more than 93% from its highest point in 2021. It is now hovering near the lowest level on record. Similarly, Asos shares have crashed to 395p, ~95% from its highest level on record.

A substantial number of investors believe that these companies are not out of the woods yet. Asos is the most heavily shorted company in London with a short interest of 7.68%. Boohoo is the third most shorted firm with a short interest of 6.89%.

The most recent results showed that the two companies are in trouble as their sales and profitability dropped. Boohoo’s revenue dropped by 17% in the six months to August to £729 million. Its gross profit retreated to £389 million while the adjusted EBITDA fell to £35 million.

These results showed that Boohoo’s turnaround strategy is finding major headwinds as the number of customers in the platform slips. The management also believes that the revenue for the year will drop by between 12% and 17%.

Asos’ results also revealed that the company’s growth was slowing. Its total revenue dropped by 12% as the wet weather in July and August. This slowdown will likely continue even as the management implements a turnaround.

As part of this strategy, the company is reducing its inventories, refinance its balance sheet, and boosting its supply chains.

The challenge for Boohoo and Asos is that the cost of living crisis is continuing, the pound is falling, and competition from the likes of Shein is rising.