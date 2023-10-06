Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson highlights misinformation surrounding Hydra’s capabilities

Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson has commented on some misconceptions surrounding the Hydra project. In a YouTube video, he tried to debunk and clarify Hydra’s capabilities following claims of dishonesty.

Cardano introduced Hydra to enhance scalability through a new way of processing transactions. Further, the project has been working on Hydra to add more functionalities. For instance, upgraded Hydra launched new Application Programming Interfaces that Web3.0 developers can access. Hoskinson stated,

“So what happened over a three-year period is that Hydra pivoted a little bit and it pivoted into let’s build some middleware that is going to be really easy for you as a developer to plug into your application work with Plutus to help get a lot of that complex logic that should not run on the main network but run it in a different network.”

Addressing Cardano’s potential

Charles Hoskinson started by highlighting claims of dishonesty about the Hydra project. He revealed a transaction per second (TPS) chart showing approximately 1,000 TPS, confirming Cardano’s impressive throughput capability.

Moreover, Hoskinson emphasized that there is more to the project besides the TPS metric, stating that Hydra’s objective has changed over time. Rather than exclusively focusing on higher TPS, Cardano now wants to allow developers to build sophisticated apps on the blockchain. According to him,

“Cardano is doing large NFT drops, Cardano is doing DEX transactions, Cardano is doing Oracle transactions, Jed transactions, complex Rich smart contracts with lots of things going on.”

Highlighting misinformation about Cardano

Meanwhile, Hoskinson commented on the latest skepticism and misinformation about their project. According to him, most individuals use the internet to spread lies to dent Cardano’s credibility.

“it’s not okay and it’s not fair, and it has to stop. You know the internet has become a cesspool where everything goes and misinformation spreads and people absorb it and does have an impact.”

Hoskinson emphasized that massive research, open-source contributions from international developers and engineers, and peer-reviewed fundamentals make Cardano a legitimate project. Moreover, the current efforts to improve the blockchain and launch innovative solutions highlight a bright future for the crypto.