EUR/GBP bearish momentum to resume: 1:2 rr potential
- EUR/GBP meets resistance at 0.87
- Trading signal should last 2-3 weeks with a potential of 1:2 rr ratio
- A bearish continuation pattern indicates a new marginal low
EUR/GBP trading strategyCopy link to section
- Sell EUR/GBP
- Entry price: 0.8620 – 0.0875 area
- Stop loss: 0.88
- Leverage: 3x
- Take profit 1: 0.8550
- Take profit 2: 0.8450
- Timeframe: 2-3 weeks
- Risk-reward ratio: 1:2
EUR/GBP chart & technical analysisCopy link to section
EUR/GBP is a cross pair reflecting the differences between the euro area and the UK economies. Also, it reflects the differences between the two majors it represents – EUR/USD and GBP/USD.
In September, the cross met resistance again in the 0.87 area. It looks like it forms a horizontal continuation pattern, after which the market should continue in the same direction as before – lower.
Euro fundamentalsCopy link to section
I’m looking for euro fundamentals to weigh more on the cross than the UK ones. European growth is weak, if not insignificant, and Q4 perspectives are not great.
EUR to GBP trade idea takeawaysCopy link to section
- The risk-reward ratio is an attractive one
- I’m expecting the decline to gain traction once below 0.86
- Don’t insist on a decline of more than 0.84
- A move above 0.8850 would invalidate this scenario
