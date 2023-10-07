Potential reversal alert: TRX/USDT sell entry signal

TRX/USDT trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Sell TRX/USDT

Entry price: 0.08885

Stop loss: 0.089933

Leverage: 3x

Take profit 1: 0.08750

Take profit 2: 0.086250

Take profit 3: 0.084459

Timeframe: 1-2 weeks

Maximum profit: 14.85%

Maximum loss: 3.66%

TRX/USDT chart and technical analysis

TRX/USDT has been in an uptrend since the start of this year despite major dips in the crypto market. However, the bullish trend line was broken after the NFP data was published yesterday.

The price dropped below the 0.08749 support level after the NFP news. Currently, the price is recovering from yesterday’s drop and will possibly retrace to 0.08885 resistance level before making another drop. The overall trend will possibly remain bullish in the longer term.

The 0.08885 price level will act as a key resistance level and will potentially push the price down as there is also a bearish imbalance around the same price and the 0.382 Fibonacci level. The trend line has also been broken around the same price and I am expecting the price will dip to the 0.08845 support level before resuming its uptrend.

TRON fundamental analysis

The TRON managed to register a 1.8% increase despite almost all other altcoins remaining bearish. However, the price made a big dip after the NFP data was published.

Fundamentally, the TRX will remain bullish but will possibly make a pullback to the 0.084459 support level before resuming the bullish trend.

TRON to Tether trade idea takeaways

