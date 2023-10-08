Shiba Memu’s presale sees tremendous growth as Monero continues its price surge

Shiba Memu’s presale is making waves within the cryptocurrency space as Monero leads other legacy coins in a strong bullish trend.

While Shiba Memu’s innovative presale approach has driven excitement and investments, Monero’s consistent price growth highlights the enduring appeal of privacy-focused digital assets. As the crypto market continues to evolve, both projects are worth watching closely for investment opportunities.

Shiba Memu presale surpasses expectations

Copy link to section

Shiba Memu (SHMU), a unique meme coin powered by AI technology, has taken the crypto world by storm with its presale. While the project has been making headlines for its cheeky and brash marketing approach, it’s the presale that’s capturing the attention of investors.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency launches, Shiba Memu’s presale has a distinctive feature: its price increases every day at 6 PM GMT. This innovative approach has fueled FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) among investors, and the results are impressive. The presale, which is open-ended, has seen substantial growth.

Starting at a modest $0.011125, Shiba Memu’s price has steadily climbed during the presale to its current price of $0.032500. This steady price appreciation has attracted new and experienced crypto enthusiasts looking to capitalize on potential gains.

Monero price surge gains momentum

Copy link to section

On the other side of the crypto spectrum, Monero (XMR) has been quietly making significant price gains. Despite the absence of notable developments or announcements in recent weeks, Monero’s price has surged by over 8% in the past month.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Monero price chart

Monero, known for its strong emphasis on privacy and anonymity, has consistently ranked among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. With a market cap of $2,784,571,981, it holds the 24th position in the cryptocurrency rankings, trailing closely behind Stellar (XLM).

The steady price increase of XMR, despite the lack of major news, showcases the cryptocurrency’s resilience and attractiveness to investors seeking privacy-focused digital assets.

Shiba Memu and Monero’s unique selling points

Copy link to section

Shiba Memu’s presale success can be attributed to its unique selling points. The project combines the popularity of meme coins with cutting-edge AI technology. Here are some key features:

Shiba Memu leverages AI-based software to autonomously learn from successful marketing strategies, write its PR, and promote itself across various platforms. This self-sufficiency sets it apart from other meme coins.

On the other hand, Monero’s strong focus on privacy and security has made it a preferred choice for users seeking confidentiality in their cryptocurrency transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain are designed to be truly private and untraceable.

Market sentiment and future outlook

Copy link to section

Shiba Memu’s success during its presale demonstrates the significant interest in innovative cryptocurrency projects. The daily price increases and the project’s AI-driven marketing approach have resonated with the crypto community.

As for Monero, its recent price surge indicates that privacy-focused cryptocurrencies continue to hold value in the market. Despite regulatory concerns in some regions, Monero’s technology remains attractive to those who prioritize anonymity in their digital transactions.

Monero (XMR) has breached key technical levels and the bulls seem to be firmly in control. Notably, the cryptocurrency’s price has broken through the critical 50 and 100-day moving averages on the daily timeframe, indicating a potential upward trend.

The technical indicators paint a bullish picture, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.37 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displaying a bullish crossover. Currently priced at $150.38, XMR experienced a minor intraday loss of 0.08% and broke below the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Monero price analysis

XMR’s price action has seen it surge past the $138 demand zone and the $160 level is now within sight. However, volatility has been a factor, as XMR has faced multiple rejections around the $150 supply range.