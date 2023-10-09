Bancor (BNT) price surges over 50% on Upbit’s massive accumulation

In the midst of a relatively stagnant weekend for the cryptocurrency market, Bancor (BNT) has emerged as a standout performer, with its price surging by more than 50%.

BNT price chart

This remarkable price rally can be attributed to significant developments within the Bancor ecosystem and notable crypto whale accumulation.

Upbit’s BNT whale accumulation

Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been a key catalyst in Bancor’s recent price surge.

A cryptocurrency wallet, believed to be linked to Upbit, strategically accumulated a substantial 4.71 million BNT tokens in less than 12 hours, equivalent to approximately $2.54 million, which represents a remarkable 3.3% of the entire BNT token supply.

The price of $BNT has increased nearly 40% today.



A wallet suspected to be #Upbit has accumulated 4.71M $BNT ($2.54M, 3.3% of the total supply) in the past 11 hours.



The accumulation activity sent ripples throughout the market, causing BNT’s price to catapult from $0.39 to $0.56. Alongside the price surge, the total transaction volume of the Bancor token experienced a staggering 5100% increase.

In most cases, whales accumulate tokens to take advantage of an impending price surge.

Bancor (BNT) price analysis and price prospects

Prior to the current price surge, Bancor’s price had traded within a consolidating range for over a month. However, the token price has already formed a Golden Cross, a bullish technical pattern where a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, marking a positive trend reversal.

Bancor (BNT) price analysis

But while on there are all signs of a bullish trend, it is important to take note of the spinning top candle that has also appeared, suggesting the potential for a trend reversal.

As the BNT price hovers around $0.6142 resistance, it has the opportunity to regain momentum and target the upper resistance at $0.6974. Further bullish momentum could drive the price toward the $0.80 level.

Nevertheless, the market remains susceptible to bearish forces. A failure to maintain support above $0.5473 may result in a price dip, with potential tests of lower support levels at $0.4908 and $0.4230. Additionally, short selling in the market could lead to price declines.