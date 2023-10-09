China is committed to pushing its computing power to 300 exaflops over the next two to three years, its key ministries announced this morning.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

China wants a 50% boost to computing power

Copy link to section

At writing, the second-largest economy globally has computing capacity equal to 197 exaflops only. So, in other words, Beijing is working to boost its computing power by a whopping 50% by 2025.

The disclosure today is a feature of its ongoing AI race with the United States. According to Akshara Bassi – a Counterpoint senior analyst:

China has found that traditionally, every 1 yuan invested in computing power has driven 3-4 yuan of economic output. The investments echo its plans to drive output through integrating AI.

Also on Monday, Google Cloud introduced new search capabilities based on artificial intelligence that it’s convinced will be particularly useful for healthcare workers.

As evident, 2023 has been the year of artificial intelligence. It’s hard to go even a day this year without news on the AI front – and so, it’s conceivable that the promising, recently launched, artificial intelligence-enabled platforms like Memeinator may benefit moving forward.

How is Memeinator an AI play?

Copy link to section

Did you know that meme coins were not even worth enough to be called a “market” before the start of the pandemic? But then it took roughly two years only for it to be a $20 billion “market”.

That’s the kind of growth that the recently launched, blockchain-based project called Memeinator aims to tap on. But that’s not too exciting, right? So, it’s another one of a meme coin, big deal, eh.

What’s actually interesting and unique about MMTR is that it relies on artificial intelligence to scan the internet on a hunt for weaker coins that it can essentially swallow to get bigger and better (so to speak).

A White Paper that is freely available to all on its website, therefore, says the ultimate goal of Memeinator is to destroy the fraudulent and scam coins that bring on shame to the meme coin market until it dominates the space at large.

If you are interested in finding out more about MMTR, you can visit its website here.

MMTR is close to hitting its pre-sale target

Copy link to section

Understandably, you wouldn’t want to put your money into a meme coin that isn’t particularly exciting in terms of demand.

To that end, it’s worth mentioning here that Memeinator has already raised north of $651,000 in just a few weeks. Its target is to raise roughly $694,000 in the ongoing pre-sale. So, rest assured, it’s right on track to hit that target in the coming days.

Now may also be a great time to invest in MMTR considering it’s going only for $0.0112 at writing and is expected to end the pre-sale up 132%.

Once the pre-sale is over, Memeinator will find a home on notable crypto exchanges that tends to unlock the next waive of demand which eventually translates to further price appreciation typically.

For more information on how to invest in MMTR, Click Here to visit the website.

Memeinator (MMTR) could benefit from a Bitcoin rally

Copy link to section

Let’s recall that Memeinator is an AI play at its core – and artificial intelligence is a market that Statista expects will grow as much as tenfold by the end of this decade.

Simply put, continued focus on AI and rapid growth that materialises as a result may be a significant tailwind for MMTR.

Also on Monday, a crypto analyst that goes by “Checkmate” on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) reiterated his bullish view on Bitcoin and wrote:

Bitcoin is still well and truly in a value zone, trading below the true market cost basis ($29.7K). Near term, who knows, but for value investors, the bears are wrong at these prices.

That’s significant because a broad range of crypto names usually tend to cling to Bitcoin. If it goes up, they follow. If it sinks, they dive too. So, MMTR – considering that it’s essentially a cryptocurrency can be expected to gain strength as Bitcoin starts to recover towards its all-time highs as many believe it eventually will.

More details on Memeinator are available on the website here.