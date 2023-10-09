Metro Bank shares pop 25% after securing new capital
- Metro Bank Holdings PLC has secured £325 million in fresh capital.
- The bank did also announce plans of restructuring debt this morning.
- Metro Bank shares are still down over 60% versus their YTD high.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON: MTRO) has secured £325 million ($395.6 million) in fresh capital. Its shares are up roughly 20% at writing.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Metro Bank also announced debt refinancing todayCopy link to section
On Monday, the embattled bank announced £600 million in debt refinancing as well.
The capital raise, as per the press release today, includes £175 million in bail-in debt or “MREL” on top of £150 million worth of new equity.
Jaime Gilinski Bacal – a Colombian real estate developer led the capital raise, contributing £102 million through Spaldy Investments Limited. He’s now a controlling shareholder with a 53% stake in Metro Bank.
He’s convinced the capital raise will help the financial services institution to continue its pursuit of growth. Metro Bank shares are still down more than 60% versus their year-to-date high.
John Cronin reacts to the development on MondayCopy link to section
Metro Bank expects the capital raise to help it shift focus to commercial lending and specialist mortgages. Still, the Head of Financial Research at Goodbody – John Cronin said today:
Not the best possible outcome for shareholders and bondholder by any stretch but it does secure Metro Bank’s longevity as an independent institution and no on loses everything.
Note that Metro Bank did also announce plans of restructuring debt this morning. That would see owners of its tier 2 bonds (due in mid-2028) take a “deep haircut” of 40%.
The London-listed firm reiterated on Monday that discussions related to unloading residential mortgages worth up to £3.0 billion are ongoing. Wall Steet currently has a consensus “underweight” rating on Metro Bank shares.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.