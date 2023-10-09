Shiba Inu and Everlodge spike in value after latest analyst projections, Toncoin price to reach $2.83

The Toncoin (TON) Foundation announced that they began work with Telegram and Wallet in Telegram. The wallet became available to 800 million users. In addition, Shiba Inu (SHIB) can soon surge in value based on analyst projections, as it showcases green patterns on the chart.

Moreover, Everlodge (ELDG) is an upcoming real estate platform that will enable NFT-backed loans. It will also feature a dedicated Launchpad for pioneers.

Analysts project a Shiba Inu (SHIB) spike

Shiba Inu could soon surge in value, based on the projections made by analysts, following its most recent growth. According to data from Shibariumscan, its Layer-2 solution has spiked in activity. There are a total of 3,248,337 transactions and 1,251,494 wallet addresses.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has been on an upswing in value the previous week. At the low end, Shiba Inu traded at $0.00000718. However, on the high end, the cryptocurrency was worth $0.00000764. Shiba Inu is now the 19th largest crypto in terms of market cap, and this level of influence can lead to a higher upswing soon. Based on the Shiba Inu price prediction, it can spike as high as $0.00001078 before the year ends.

Toncoin (TON) turns bullish

Toncoin is working with Telegram exclusively. They will integrate and promote the Toncoin Web3 ecosystem. In addition, Wallet in Telegram made itself a custodial wallet, TON Space, available to 800 million active users. The Toncoin ecosystem also got first access to Telegram’s global ads platform.

Regarding the recent Toncoin performance, the crypto traded between $2.10 and $2.31. In the past 30 days, cryptocurrency has increased by 23%. In the last 365 days, it’s up 54.2%. This bullish momentum has left many to desire the TON crypto for diversification. According to the Toncoin price prediction, it can reach $2.83 as its maximum price for 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG) to enable NFT-backed loans

Everlodge will be a blockchain-based real estate platform. The platform will fuse blockchain technology with real estate investment opportunities.

For example, if a $3 million Villa in Miami was impossible to buy for a specific investor, the Everlodge platform would make it accessible. The property will get digitized and then minted as an NFT.

Then, it will spit across 30,000 fragments. Each fragment will be worth $100. As a result, anyone can get into the industry without much upfront capital.

As the property increases in value, so will the price of the NFT. At the core is its native token, which is used for discounts and rewards. Holders can also stake it for passive income.

Users who co-own properties in the marketplace can use them as collateral to obtain short to medium loans as well.

It is making significant strides in its presale, as it recently entered Stage 4. It currently trades at just $0.019. Investor interest has grown, as the ELDG crypto has already provided early investors with a 90% ROI. At this rate, analysts project that it can grow in value by 50x at launch. For more information about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale you can visit https://www.everlodge.io/ or join their Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge