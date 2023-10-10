Flare integrates with Subsquid to advance access to blockchain data

Flare, a data-centric blockchain optimised for decentralised data acquisition, has announced integration with Subsquid, a platform focused on providing decentralised data access to Web3 developers.

It’s a collaboration that will make it easy for developers to tap into historical data on Flare network, with this possible via the Subsquid network, the two platforms said in a press release shared with CoinJournal on Tuesday.

Developers to tap into Subsquid’s data lakes

Flare offers an EVM smart contracts and interoperability network with native access to dApps and application programming interfaces (APIs). Subsquid, on the other hand, provides for a full-stack blockchain indexing solution featuring three key infrastructure components – an open-source SDK, specialised data lakes and a hosted service.

Subsquid’s data lakes are home to over 5,000 projects, processing more than 30 billion requests. The platform has eyes on becoming the largest decentralised data lake for Web3.

With this integration, Flare becomes a data provider, and both platforms will work towards permissionless data retrieval. There will be no need for archive nodes.

The Subsquid SDK also offers a customisable ETL tool that developers can use to index events, transactions and traces. With the ETL query stack able to automate the processing of large volumes of data, increased efficiency in both time and cost will benefit developers.

The partnership with Subsquid comes a few days after Flare joined forces with Avalanche block explorer Avascan to introduce its own block explorer. The development has the community excited about the upcoming launch of Flarescan, an ecosystem explorer that will among other things, provide staking analytics.

Flare also recently integrated with blockchain intelligence platform and market provider Arkham to bring Flare data to the ecosystem. In July, the platform struck a partnership with Ankr to bring a data-rich interoperability experience to developers.