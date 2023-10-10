Metacade Staking V2: A whopping 412 million MCADE staked in 24 hours
- The staking was open for 24 hours, and saw 87 million MCADE staked within 30 minutes.
- Staked tokens will remain locked for the next 6 months with 25% return on investment.
- Metacade price was up 43% in the past week amid buyside pressure for MCADE.
Metacade (MCADE), a community-led gaming platform that recently made headlines after a major partnership with Polygon Labs, has recorded another milestone that strengthens the bullish case for the native token. Indeed, the MCADE price has surged more than 43% in the past week as positive sentiment mounts.
The staking milestone also cements the community’s belief that the future of blockchain gaming is on Metacade.
An astounding 87 million MCADE staked in 30 minutesCopy link to section
Metacade announced on Monday, October 9, that the platform’s staking pool 2 (V2) had officially closed. As highlighted via their X account, Staking V2 closed with holders having staked more than 412 million MCADE.
Having opened on October 7 when staking pool 1 closed with 250 million MCADE staked for the next six months, Metacade saw unprecedented confidence from the community quickly push the new staking pool to the record 412, 482,335 MCADE staked.
Metacade noted in an update that the community had staked a staggering 87 million MCADE tokens with the first 30 minutes of the Staking V2 launch.
Stake or buy MCADE at $0 card feesCopy link to section
Staking allows MCADE holders to participate in securing the Metacade network by locking up their tokens for a specified period. In return, users earn rewards that are calculated in terms of percentage yields.
For staking V2, the rewards will be calculated at a fixed 25% average annual return rate. The AAR for the first staking pool was 40% over six months. The total MCADE staked in the second pool equates to 23.5% of the token’s circulating supply – slightly more than the 22% of supply locked on-chain during the first staking pool.
In related development, the massive interest in MCADE staking came as token holders tapped into the recent deal between Metacade and payments platform Transak to buy and stake MCADE at $0 fees.
Invezz has learnt that the deal between Metacade and Transak now allows crypto investors to buy MCADE tokens without incurring any card fees. According to the two firms, users will only pay for gas fees, which is key to investors who might have missed the MCADE presale and want to buy now before FOMO kicks in amid the broader market’s bullish flip in coming months.Buying MCADE at zero fees is currently available via the Metacade website.
