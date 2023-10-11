Big Time (BIGTIME) token skyrockets as Coinbase,OKX add trading support
- Big Time (BIGTIME) price shot to an all-time high above $0.099 on Wednesday.
- Gains of nearly 60% in the past 24 hours came as Coinbase and OKX added support for the token.
- Big Time is a free-to-play role-playing game.
Big Time (BIGTIME), the native token of the Web3 role-playing adventure game Big Time, has soared by nearly 60% after major US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced trading support.
The price of BIGTIME was poised around $0.095 after news of Coinbase listing saw bulls defy the broader cryptocurrency market to rally from lows of $0.052602 to peak a new all-time high above $0.099.
BIGTIME tokens, which have also been listed for trading on three top centralized crypto exchanges in OKX, MEXC and BingX, saw a massive spike in daily volume, with a surge of over 280% recorded as more than $30 million worth of trades changed hands.
Big Time’s “free-to-play” offering a big hitCopy link to section
BigTime is looking to curve a market for itself within the crypto gaming space. The platform that has been in development since early 2021, has had similar hype levels to what characterised the likes of Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS).
The project has been in beta testing and announced recently that it would go live in October. Its free-to-play multiplayer action RPG offering has seen its community grow rapidly as more gamers join. A highly-anticipated “preseason” went live on October 10.
Big Time is powered by Open Loot, a platform from which developers can launch Web3 games as well as distribute NFTs. The platform provides for vault technology that enables users to receive, trade, sell and manage blockchain-based digital assets.
