Big Time (BIGTIME) token skyrockets as Coinbase,OKX add trading support

Big Time (BIGTIME), the native token of the Web3 role-playing adventure game Big Time, has soared by nearly 60% after major US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced trading support.

The price of BIGTIME was poised around $0.095 after news of Coinbase listing saw bulls defy the broader cryptocurrency market to rally from lows of $0.052602 to peak a new all-time high above $0.099.

Coinbase will add support for Big Time (BIGTIME) on the Ethereum network (ERC-20 token). Do not send this asset over other networks or your funds may be lost. Transfers for this asset are available on @Coinbase & @CoinbaseExch in the regions where trading is supported. — Coinbase Assets 🛡️📞 (@CoinbaseAssets) October 11, 2023

BIGTIME tokens, which have also been listed for trading on three top centralized crypto exchanges in OKX, MEXC and BingX, saw a massive spike in daily volume, with a surge of over 280% recorded as more than $30 million worth of trades changed hands.

Big Time’s “free-to-play” offering a big hit

BigTime is looking to curve a market for itself within the crypto gaming space. The platform that has been in development since early 2021, has had similar hype levels to what characterised the likes of Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS).

The project has been in beta testing and announced recently that it would go live in October. Its free-to-play multiplayer action RPG offering has seen its community grow rapidly as more gamers join. A highly-anticipated “preseason” went live on October 10.

🚀 The moment we've all been eagerly anticipating has arrived! Brace yourselves!



🔥 PRESEASON IS LIVE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vjyXhWjAtH — Big Time (@playbigtime) October 10, 2023

Big Time is powered by Open Loot, a platform from which developers can launch Web3 games as well as distribute NFTs. The platform provides for vault technology that enables users to receive, trade, sell and manage blockchain-based digital assets.