ChargePoint stock slides 15% on plans of raising new capital

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) lost another 10% this morning after announcing plans of raising new capital via a stock sale.

ChargePoint is raising $232 million in total

On Wednesday, the electric vehicles infrastructure company said a group of institutional investors wanted to buy $175 million worth of its newly issued stock. According to Rex Jackson – the Chief Financial Officer of ChargePoint:

These raises and our recently announced $150 million revolving credit facility are consistent with our announced capital strategy to bolster our balance sheet.

The New York listed firm also confirmed today that it tapped on its existing ATM facility to raise another $57 million in the third quarter as well.

Last month, the EV charging network operator reported a 39% YoY increase in its quarterly revenue. ChargePoint stock ha still lost nearly 45% ever since.

What else was noteworthy in today’s release

ChargePoint does not have plans of offering anymore stock under its existing at-the-market facility for now, as per the finance chief.

The press release on Wednesday also confirmed that the California-based company has adjusted the terms of a $300 million worth of convertible senior notes it sold last year.

It will now have to pay higher interest on that financing but has a year more to pay it back as well. Also today, peer Plug Power said in a regulatory filing that its revenue will climb sharply and hit about $6.0 billion by 2027.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on ChargePoint stock.