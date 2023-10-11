io.net to launch the first decentralized GPU Network for AI

The demand for powerful Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) has surged exponentially in the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI). As AI becomes more integral to various industries, the shortage of GPUs has presented a significant bottleneck.

However, a game-changing solution is on the horizon: io.net, a decentralized cloud service, is poised to establish the world’s largest Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) for AI, addressing this critical challenge.

Solving the AI GPU scarcity problem

With AI’s rapid rise, GPUs have become a rare and invaluable resource. The demand for GPUs has been growing at an astonishing rate, increasing tenfold every 18 months. Simultaneously, the cost of training large-scale AI models has skyrocketed by approximately 3,100% annually.

This soaring demand and rising costs have led to longer lead times and increased expenses for accessing cloud services, stifling innovation and burdening AI startups.

To tackle this GPU scarcity conundrum, io.net aims to mobilize the latent power of over one million GPUs sourced from independent computing power providers worldwide. This audacious endeavour is set to establish the very first decentralized cloud ecosystem dedicated to machine learning, transforming the way AI computations are handled.

Decentralized GPU network

The core concept of io.net is to unlock the idle GPU capacity residing on computers across the globe. This underutilized potential encompasses a range of sources, including independent data centres and crypto-mining farms. These facilities typically operate at a fraction of their capacity, presenting a valuable untapped resource.

With the introduction of io.net, the landscape of cloud computing for AI is poised for a paradigm shift. The platform’s one-click deployment of extensive GPU clusters can efficiently support intensive machine learning workloads. This not only drastically reduces operational setup times to just 90 seconds but also promises remarkable cost savings of up to 90% when compared to traditional cloud solutions.

Crucially, the success of io.net hinges on a rewards system designed to incentivize participation from a diverse array of GPU providers. These contributors could range from crypto miners and underutilized data centres to crypto projects with access to substantial GPU computing. By remunerating these providers for the computing power they deliver, io.net aspires to establish a thriving economy that will fortify the growth of the AI industry.

In particular, repurposing crypto mining farms, which possess substantial GPU power, is expected to play a pivotal role. By shifting their focus toward GPU provision, these farms could potentially enhance their profitability by up to 1,500% while simultaneously reducing energy consumption.

In the hands of io.net, the world of AI is poised for a transformative leap forward. With its vision of a decentralized GPU network, the limitations and obstacles created by GPU scarcity may soon become relics of the past, paving the way for a new era of innovation and efficiency in the AI industry.