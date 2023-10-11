JPMorgan analyst sees upside in LVMH shares despite sales miss
- LVMH reported a sequential decline in its quarterly sales on Wednesday.
- JPMorgan analyst lowered her price target on LVMH shares this morning.
- LVMH stock lost more than 5.0% to print a year-to-date low today.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA: MC) printed a year-to-date low this morning after reporting a sequential decline in its quarterly sales.
Why else are LVMH shares down today?Copy link to section
Investors were particularly taken aback on the earnings call as Jean-Jacques Guiony – the Chief Financial Officer of the luxury fashion company was not clear on what to expect from China moving forward.
The lack of clarity on that front was a disappointment as LVMH relies meaningfully on the largest Asian economy that’s currently in a slowdown.
Nonetheless, it’s not that the weakness was restricted only to China. LVMH also saw its sales growth crash from 19% in Q2 to 7.0% only in the third quarter. Its U.S. sales also remained roughly flat only on quarter-over-quarter basis.
LVMH shares are down 5.0% on Wednesday.
JPMorgan analyst remains bullish on LVMH sharesCopy link to section
LVMH reported €20 billion ($21 billion) in total revenue for the third quarter today – down from €21 billion in the prior quarter and about €600 million versus the analysts’ forecast.
Note that the French conglomerate has a history of beating consensus estimates. Still, Chiara Battistini – a JPMorgan analyst told clients in a research note on Wednesday:
LVMH in our view remains … among the names that should navigate this ongoing volatility relatively better.
She did, however, acknowledged the near-term challenges and trimmed her price target on LVMH shares this morning to €835 – which still represents a more than 20% upside from here. Bernard Arnault – the Chief Executive of LVMH is currently being investigated (read more).
