Chainlink (LINK) to explode as real-world asset tokenization gains momentum – report

Wednesday’s K33 report shows Chainlink’s native LINK might be a lucrative altcoin for players looking to benefit from the real-world asset tokenization trend. K33 analyst David Zimmerman trusts purchasing LINK dip could yield significant profits.

WILL $LINK BE THE GREATEST BENEFICIARY FROM THE TOKENIZATION OF REAL WORLD ASSETS (RWA)?



K33 Research suggests that Chainlink's native token, LINK, is the "safest bet" for investors wanting to capitalize on the growing trend of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Tokenizing… pic.twitter.com/Xrfv4trxD6 — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) October 11, 2023

Chainlink and the asset tokenization trend

The report indicated that Chainlink (LINK) could be a safe bet for individuals venturing into the emerging real-world asset tokenization hype. Tokenization refers to placing traditional assets like bonds, credit, commodities, and private equity on a blockchain.

Experts believe tokenization will boost transparency, reduce costs and operational friction, and ensure wide accessibility. Zimmerman believes Chainlink’s strategic partnerships and oracles make the altcoin ideal for connecting real-world data and blockchain. That makes LINK a well-positioned player within the tokenization sector.

Further, the report highlighted various hurdles facing the tokenization narrative. According to Zimmerman, overcoming these challenges will see tokenized assets attaining their complete potential. He added that the persuasive case behind them might even catalyze a secluded “crypto bubble” for them.

Chainlink price

Chainlink traded at $7.36 at press time, following a 2.07% 24-hour jump. According to invezz.com news, the altcoin attracted attention as JPMorgan made a massive tokenization leap this week.

Source – Coinmarketcap

Meanwhile, K33 analysts advised players to wait for price dips before executing longs, highlighting LINK’s significant foothold at $5.70. Also, buying at current prices can yield longer-term profits as Chainlink trades 86% lower from its $52.70 ATHs of May 2021.

Chainlink remains positioned for explosive long-term growth with its tokenization connection. Moreover, analysts have been bullish on the future of asset tokenization, calling it a billion-dollar industry.

NEWS: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink tells investors that tokenization could "drive efficiencies in capital markets."https://t.co/cxCakXbyYr — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) March 16, 2023

Further, BlackRock chief Larry Finks believes tokenization will ensure efficiency in the financial markets. Chainlink will likely explode in the upcoming bull rally, which many believe will see many digital assets attaining new all-time highs.