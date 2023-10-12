Solana to spike following hyperdrive hackathon portal, Ethereum sees less activity per Messari, Tradecurve Markets opens derivatives trading to anyone

The Solana (SOL) Hyperdrive Hackathon submission portal went live. As a result, interest in the crypto has increased. Also, Ethereum (ETH) saw a high level of attention recently. It was revealed that 60% of all of the transactions were done on Layer-2 solutions. Moreover, Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is also getting recognition, as it will open the derivatives market to anyone globally.

Solana (SOL) has the potential to surge to $29.22 based on analyst projections

Copy link to section

Solana (SOL) recently announced that the submission portal for the Hyperdrive Hackathon is live. Team leaders will now need to create an account and complete project submission questions in the portal.

gm! The Solana Hyperdrive Hackathon submission portal is live 💫



Team leaders need to create an account & complete project submission questions in the portal at https://t.co/0HfrxRWgbd.



Project submissions are also editable until the October 15th deadline.



Good luck! — Solana (@solana) October 9, 2023

Anyone can submit a proposal for this Solana hackathon by October 15. This raised a high level of hype and attention to the project and has the potential to contribute towards increased value.

The Solana crypto traded between $21.90 and $24.12 during the previous week. Moreover, the crypto increased in value by 20.8% during the past 30 days. At this rate, analysts are bullish on the future of the token. According to the Solana price prediction, it has the potential to surge to $29.22 by the end of 2023.

Ethereum (ETH) has the potential to surge as high as $2,335.71 by the end of 2023

Copy link to section

Ethereum (ETH) activity was dominant across Layer-2 solutions. In fact, they accounted for a total of 60% of all of the activity in Q3 of 2023. Moreover, based on the report made by Messari, the Coinbase base Network did more transactions than Ethereum’s own mainnet did. In addition, Optimism as an L2 saw an increase of 40%

During the previous week, the Ethereum crypto saw its low point at $1,561.31, with its high point at $1,656.82. In addition, Ethereum has grown in value by 20% during the past year. Based on the Ethereum price prediction, it has the potential to surge to a maximum point of $2,335.71 by the end of 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) to remove any barriers to entry to the derivatives market

Copy link to section

TCRV is the primary currency within the Tradecurve ecosystem. This utility token will provide users that hold TCRV with rewards and perks they can use instantly inside the Tradecurve trading platform. Tradecurve Markets is an upcoming platform that will combine elements of CEXs and DEXs to provide a streamlined, all-in-one experience.

Anyone can access multiple classes through the platform. They can trade forex, crypto, stocks, commodities, and CFDs all from a single account, this approach will make it accessible to anyone globally.

Moreover, users will not have to worry about any mandatory KYC requirements, as they can just deposit crypto and use it as collateral. There’s an AI-driven trading bot. Through it, anyone can access automated trading and optimize their portfolio accordingly. Moreover, there’s leverage starting at 500:1 and a VIP account system.

During Stage 6 of the presale, the TCRV token trades at $0.03. So far, it has grown in value by 200%. At launch, it has the potential to jump by 45x based on analysts’ projections. The team will also list the token on Tier-1 exchanges and Uniswap DEX, making it far more accessible.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale you can visit https://tradecurvemarkets.com/ or follow them on Twitter https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp .