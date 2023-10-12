Uniswap launches a closed beta Android version of its wallet

Decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap has taken a significant step in expanding its reach by launching a beta version of its mobile wallet app for Android users. The move aims to make the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange more accessible to a wider audience.

Uniswap, known for processing over $1.7 trillion worth of trades since its inception, was previously only available on PC and iOS mobile devices, but it is now extending its mobile offerings to Android users.

Multi-chain support for Android users

The Android beta wallet app, introduced on October 12, brings a range of features to users.

One of the standout features is its ability to allow users to select coins on different blockchain networks without the need to manually switch networks. This streamlines the user experience and is compatible with various networks, including Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and BNB Chain.

Uniswap has further plans to enhance chain compatibility in the future, ensuring a seamless multi-chain experience.

Enhanced transaction security and transparency

Uniswap’s Android wallet app also prioritizes security and user awareness.

To guard against front-running and sandwich attacks, the app routes Ethereum transactions through a private pool. Users have the option to disable this feature according to their preferences. Additionally, the app detects most coins with built-in transfer fees and displays these fees directly within the interface, providing transparency to users regarding transaction costs.

For those eager to get their hands on the Android wallet, Uniswap has set up an email waitlist that users can join to gain early access to the app. This approach ensures a controlled rollout while giving enthusiasts a chance to explore the new Android platform.

“WEN ANDROID?” How about now? 🔥🔥🔥



🫳

🎤



The Uniswap wallet is coming to Android users 🌐



The beta is LIVE — sign up here to get early access ✅https://t.co/9OHhpSqbez pic.twitter.com/vXsn2NS5Sx — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) October 12, 2023

The Uniswap team also plans to enhance transparency and security by releasing the app’s open-source code in the coming weeks. This move is part of a broader security audit conducted in partnership with Trail of Bits, demonstrating the exchange’s commitment to robust cybersecurity practices.

The launch of the Uniswap Android wallet beta marks a significant stride in the world of decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, as Uniswap continues to democratize the DeFi landscape. This expansion brings the power of Uniswap’s decentralized trading and liquidity provision to an even wider audience, enabling users to tap into the world of DeFi on the go, directly from their Android devices.

At press time, however, the native token of Uniswap, UNI, was yet to react to the news. It was trading at $4.01, down 1.80% over the past 24 hours.