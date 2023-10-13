Is Memeinator a good investment as investors troop the presale on a huge meme promise?

When investing in meme cryptocurrencies, investors have a two-sided story to tell. Just think of early Dogecoin investors or the PEPE backers as it debuted earlier this year. They must have become overnight millionaires and billionaires. Right? But investors have been thrown into oblivion for believing in low-quality memes and their parodies. So, which way for meme investors? Memeinator (MMTR) has a solution, and a frantic call by a self-proclaimed meme destroyer has won the hearts of many.

Memeinator: A potential $1B market cap meme destroyer?

No one can deny the indisputable growth and role of meme cryptocurrencies in the blockchain era. From a market cap of nearly $0 in 2020, meme tokens now command a superb $36 billion trading volume. That hasn’t been without obstacles, as weak memes have crowded out the market outlook.

Memeinator promises to clean the sector using its in-genius and AI-led marketing interventions. It scans the web, aided by AI, to find the pathetic memes and takes them head-on. Meme tokens lacking originality and charm will be on Memeinator’s chopping board. The Memeinator has a plan to achieve the goal.

The project invests in heavy branding and marketing to make it ride the existing meme mania. The marketing helps Memeinator generate a frenzy, dominating social chatter. This way, Memeinator can become a true meme, dislodging its peers that have stayed at the helm for long.

A game to be launched after the end of the presale will also help Memeinator’s in its mission. Players will take on real-life enemy memes in full combat and destroy them. The aim is to achieve domination and ensure only the strongest memes survive. The game feature increases the token’s utility and makes the project a fun way to invest.

Is Memeinator a good investment?

Memeinator investors have been raking in profits early in the project’s presale. In the third stage, the token is attractively priced at $0.0112, with more than $690,000 sold. The third stage presale is near completion, with the price expected at $0.0118 in the next phase.

Memeinator’s presale could be lucrative for investors looking to take advantage of early gains. The presale occurs in 29 stages, with the token’s price rising at each phase. By the time the presale ends, the price of MMTR will have risen by 132%. From an investment point of view, the presale gains are attractive, explaining the early demand for the token.

The long-term potential of Memeinator also appears admirable based on the project’s utility. AI is finding increased use, and Memeinator has captured it quite well. Besides supporting Memeinator’s intended meme domination, AI reinforces the project’s seriousness. For example, Memeinator uses OpenAI technology and Twitter APIs. In doing so, the project leverages existing products to gain and deliver utility.

Memeinator’s whitepaper also underlines the project’s utility in Web 3.0 areas. Some of these include a staking feature and exclusive NFTs for the community. These applications add a utility layer, making Memeinator more than a meme cryptocurrency.

Will Memeinator rise by 10x?

The future of Memeinator and price lies in its adoption trends. The presale has given a glimpse of what to expect, making it a potential 10x gainer when listed.

Memeinator also gears to be listed on the most popular exchanges and a backing community. Availability of the token on leading exchanges will make the token known and unlock demand.

From a speculative point of view, Memeinator could gain by more than 10x as more investors join post-listing. Meme tokens have risen by similar and higher margins, and Memeinator can replicate the gains. In the longer term, gains could be higher as Memeinator lives up to its promise and unlocks more utilities.