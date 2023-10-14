BNB Chain sees DeFi investor exodus; Decentraland (MANA) & InQubeta (QUBE) gain momentum

The BNB Chain used to be a hustling hub for decentralized finance (DeFi) activity. However, it has experienced a notable shift in investor sentiment, contributing to the decline in the $BNB token. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like Decentraland ($MANA) and InQubeta ($QUBE) are generating increasing attention and momentum within the crypto space.

This article will explore the factors contributing to investor exodus from the BNB Chain and its effect on the utility token $BNB. In addition, it will also delve into the growing momentum of Decentraland and InQubeta and why they are altcoins to watch.

InQubeta ($QUBE): The AI-crypto

InQubeta ($QUBE) emerges as a formidable contender in the crypto market, drawing attention for its innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. Consequently, it has gained impressive momentum, with a staggering $3.5 million raised in its presale to date. With the project set to witness a surge of adoption and skyrocketing after its launch, it is the best new crypto to invest in.

The growing momentum in InQubeta can be linked to its unique value proposition. By leveraging blockchain technology, it intends to transform the fundraising landscape of the AI industry. In addition, it also seeks to democratize access to the AI market, opening it up to everybody. Therefore, it will become the first crowdfunding platform where AI startups can raise funds via cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, its vibrant ecosystem, where fundraising and investment activities will be held, adds to its appeal. At the heart of the ecosystem will be an NFT marketplace, where AI startups can raise funds. Additionally, its $QUBE token, which has real-world applications, including fundraising and governance, will contribute to its growth.

To raise funds, AI startups will mint investment opportunities, which will be tokenized as NFTs and fractionalized into bits. Through this fractionalization, investors can own stakes in AI ventures regardless of their income and enjoy substantial dividends.

To become an early adopter of this novel innovation, participate in the presale by following the link below. It is currently in its fourth stage and priced at $0.0133 per token. Meanwhile, according to experts, it could rise by 20x before the close of the year, making it potentially one of the best coins to invest in, visit InQubeta presale.

BNB Chain: shift in investor sentiment

The BNB Chain, which stands for “Build N Build,” is a distributed network upon which developers can build decentralized applications (dApps). While it was originally initiated by Binance, it has since grown to become a community-driven, decentralized blockchain ecosystem. Consequently, Binance is now simply one of the many contributors operating within the BNB Chain ecosystem. Further, at the heart of the ecosystem is the $BNB token, a top ten cryptocurrency that plays a pivotal role.

Although the BNB Chain is known for its vibrant DeFi ecosystem, it is currently experiencing a shift in sentiment as investor numbers tumble. This shift can be attributed to various factors, including evolving market trends, regulatory scrutiny, and intense competition in the DeFi space. An effect of this investor exodus is apparent in the decline in the price of $BNB.

Decentraland ($MANA): growing momentum

In stark contrast to the shifting tides on the BNB Chain, Decentraland ($MANA) is forging ahead, capturing the attention of both investors and enthusiasts. As a pioneer in the metaverse landscape, Decentraland offers a virtual reality platform. In this virtual world, users can explore, interact, and monetize content and applications.

This unique value proposition has propelled Decentraland into the limelight. At the time of writing, it is a top 70 cryptocurrency by market cap and is expected to continue to climb. Hence, Decentraland represents a top crypto to invest in.

Conclusion

Amidst the investor exodus in the BNB Chain, there has been a growing momentum in Decentraland and InQubeta. While the shift in the BNB Chain can be primarily linked to market trends, competition, and regulatory scrutiny, the rise of Decentraland and InQubeta is due to their unique value propositions. Meanwhile, these tokens are poised for stronger future adoption, positioning them as potentially the best cryptos to buy now. For all information visit InQubeta presale or catch their latest social media updates by joining InQubeta’s communities.