Metacade lines up exciting product portfolio, partnerships ahead of mainnet in October

The P2E platform, Metacade (MCADE), is once more living up to the promise it gave as the project launched. The project’s mainnet launches at the end of October and is expected to open a plethora of new developments. The project team has lined up a range of product portfolios and partnerships ahead of the launch.

Metacade’s Staking V2 to deliver 25% returns as entry closes

Metacade’s staking pool has been the talking point over the past week, with $412,482,335 tokens staked. The amount is close to a target of 500,000,000 for the staking pool, underlining a strong interest.

Staking v2 lasts for six months and follows Staking v1, which was 100% subscribed, raising $250,000. The strong subscription underlines the interest that Metacade has generated within its community. Investors are also attracted to a 25% return on staked tokens. The return is an exceptionally high yield backed by a valued project. Stakers will also have a chance to apply for a lifetime Metacader Pass.

Polygon partnership to unlock exciting game opportunities

Earlier this month, Metacade announced it has partnered with gaming linchpin Polygon Labs. Metacade says the partnership will enhance the accessibility of hundreds of new games through Polygon. Metacade’s CEO, Russell Bennett, commented:

This collaboration has always been a part of our goals, driven by our profound respect for Polygon Labs’ remarkable work and our shared passion for blockchain gaming. After all, it’s evident that the Polygon protocols will play a pivotal role in the future of the industry.

Polygon has been a leading Ethereum-scaling solution. The platform has attracted firms entering Web 3.0 due to its low transaction costs and high scalability.

Metacade believes Polygon aligns with its commitment to delivering exciting gaming experiences. The partnership is also crucial to Metacade as it re-positions to have control in Web 3.0 games.

Unlocking value through game and Transak partnerships

The exponential growth of Metacade has prompted the team to consider beneficial deals for the community. Some exciting game partnerships include the Ember Sword, Heroes Holdem, Heroes Battle Arena, and the Great Escape. Some upcoming partnerships on Metacade include the Definity Legend and Oxya Origin games.

Metacade also gears to onboard Transak, a fiat on/off ramp developer. Transak will enable investors to buy MCADE with 0% card fees via the Metacade website. The partnerships not only increase the accessibility of MCADE but also make it an attractive investment.

Metacade: A community of gamers offering unique ways to earn

Metacade’s potential hasn’t happened by accident. The team engages with the community through frequent AMAs. The AMAs are communicated in advance via Metacade’s social media. Anyone can ask questions and seek clarification. The socials have built trust, enabling the community to move as one.

In the future, Metacade aspires to be a community-governed ecosystem. The team has set eyes on a DAO structure by Q4 2024. With the transition, members can make decisions and determine the entity’s direction.

The attraction of Metacade is also reflected in its revenue model. Advertising, a launchpad for web 3.0 companies, and job listings will feature on Metacade. Others are entry fees for tournaments, prize draws, and play-to-play arcade games.

Conversely, Metacade users earn through Play2Earn, Create2Earn, and Compete2Earn features. A Work2Earn feature, to be launched in Q1 2024, will bring Web 3.0 job opportunities to users.

Is Matacade a good investment?

The upcoming Metacade mainnet is the ice on the cake for a project that has already taken a giant leap. The mainnet will welcome a full suite of product launches and developments for Metacade. As such, Metacade is set to be a fully-fledged project that will drive the value and token price.

You might also look at the big exchanges where MCADE has been listed. You can buy MCADE on Uniswap, BitMart, Bitget, and Coinstore, with more listings coming up.

With the above, MCADE is a potential 10x investment in the future. The token’s value could be unlocked from the various use cases, listings, and partnerships.