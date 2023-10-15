Loom Network, BIG TIME, and Memeinator currently the most trending cryptos

The crypto world is abuzz with three trending digital assets: Loom Network, BIG TIME, and Memeinator.

While each of these tokens brings something unique to the table, investors and enthusiasts are closely monitoring their price movements and presale events.

Loom Network empowering Ethereum ecosystem

Loom Network (LOOM) is making waves in the crypto sphere for its innovative approach to solving scalability issues within the Ethereum network. LOOM acts as a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, allowing for faster and more cost-effective transactions.

As of the latest data, LOOM is trading at $0.32. It has witnessed a steady upward trend in recent weeks, reflecting the growing interest in Layer 2 solutions and their potential to alleviate Ethereum’s congestion. The token has risen by a whopping 714% over the past 30 days.

Loom Network price chart

BIG TIME tops in the gaming industry

BIG TIME (BIGTIME) is not your typical cryptocurrency. It’s the native token of a multiplayer action role-playing game that merges fast-paced combat with a thriving in-game economy. BIG TIME offers players the chance to own, trade, and create digital assets in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). What makes BIG TIME stand out is its commitment to making Web3 elements invisible to players, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

BIGTIME has experienced significant price fluctuations, with its value currently at $0.2425. Notably, it reached an all-time high of $0.341 just two days ago, signifying the enthusiasm surrounding this unique gaming crypto. The coin has surged by 250% over the past 30 days.

BIG TIME price chart

Several major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and BitGet have launched BIGTIME U-based perpetual contracts.

Memeinator reshaping the meme coin landscape

Memeinator (MMTR) is rewriting the narrative of meme coins. It has garnered attention for its audacious mission to dominate the meme coin market and eliminate weaker tokens. Leveraging blockchain and AI technology, Memeinator aims to bring order to the chaotic world of meme coins by rendering judgment on sub-par tokens.

Memeinator’s presale progress

Memeinator’s presale has been nothing short of extraordinary. In less than 48 hours, it surpassed the $500,000 mark, catapulting itself into stage 3 of its presale.

What sets Memeinator apart is its commitment to community engagement, with a substantial portion of MMTR allocated to competitions and marketing pools. The team has also planned a gradual distribution of presale tokens to ensure wider participation.

Memeinator’s presale took off at $0.01, and it quickly sold out in the first stage. Currently, MMTR is priced at $0.011, with the potential to reach $0.012 as interest continues to surge.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market is always evolving, and these three tokens showcase how innovation and unique approaches can lead to remarkable success. Loom Network addresses the scalability concerns of Ethereum, BIG TIME reimagines gaming by integrating NFTs, and Memeinator is on a mission to cleanse the meme coin space.

Investors and enthusiasts are closely monitoring these tokens as they make waves in their respective niches.