AllianceBlock’s Nexera (NXRA) jumps as RWA tokenisation grows

Tokenisation has become one of the fastest-growing trends this year as companies attempt to unlock a multi-trillion-dollar industry. Last week, I wrote that JPMorgan had executed its first tokenised trade as it settled a Blackrock and Barclays transaction.

A few weeks before that, the London Stock Exchange (LSEG) unveiled its plans to enter the industry. ANZ, Australia’s big 4 bank, has also executed tokenised trades using its internal cryptocurrency. Swift, the giant organisation that handles billions of dollars every day, has also embraced the technology.

This trend explains why AllianceBlock’s Nexera token (NXRA) has become a top-performing cryptocurrency recently. The token jumped to a high of $0.068 on Monday, the highest level since August 2nd. At its peak, it was up by more than 40% from the lowest level this year.

AllianceBlock is a fintech company that seeks to have a major market share in the Real World Assets (RWA) tokenisation. It has a complete suite that empowers businesses to tokenise assets and compliantly issue, manage, and trade these assets.

Data by CoinGecko shows that it is one of the most popular RWA tokens in the industry. Other popular tokens in the industry are Centrifuge (CFG), Polymesh (POLYX), Pendle, and Maple (MPL).

Rachid Ajaja, the company’s founder, recently explained the four key components that makes AllianceBlock’s the best platform for tokenisation He identified four key parts like liquidity, compliance, exchange, and infrastructure.

Real World Asset (#RWA) tokenization is a current hot topic, but what often goes unspoken is that the actual tokenization process is the straightforward aspect. What genuinely defines the pathway to success are the four critical components that encompass it: Infrastructure,… — Rachid Ajaja 🇲🇦🇨🇭🇫🇷 (@AjajaRachid) October 15, 2023

AllianceBlock recently handled the funding pilot for Arkefi, a platform that aims to invest in rea-world assets. It will do that by transforming non-bankables into liquid assets, boosting ownership around the world.

In addition to AllianceBlock’s Nexera, there are other cryptocurrencies in the industry to think about. For example, I recently noted that Chainlink was in a pole position in the sector through its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). Quant (QNT) is also becoming popular with its Overledger technology.