Here’s why Stratis (STRAX), Band Protocol (BAND), WazirX (WRX) are soaring

Certain digital assets are catching the eye of investors as they experience substantial price surges. Three tokens, Stratis (STRAX), Band Protocol (BAND), and WazirX (WRX), have joined the Loom Network and BIG TIME surge and are currently making waves in the crypto market, each driven by distinct factors.

Here is a closer look at the factors driving these tokens up.

Stratis (STRAX) swift ascent

Stratis (STRAX) has witnessed a remarkable uptick in its price, making it an attractive prospect for investors. Over the past 24 hours, STRAX has surged by a staggering 62.63%.

Stratis price chart

This impressive rally comes on the heels of a recent major upgrade to the Stratis platform and the vote to move to an Ethereum-based StratisEVM starts. The update introduced a gaming network, expanding the utility and potential of the Stratis blockchain.

The vote for the move to an Ethereum based StratisEVM starts on Tuesday, look out for the details & announcement on Monday#blockchain #web3 #gamefi pic.twitter.com/YL9ynHHiCL — Stratisplatform (@stratisplatform) October 11, 2023

Furthermore, the cryptocurrency’s all-time high, reached in January 2018, at $22.66, suggests that there is considerable room for growth. While STRAX has experienced some ups and downs over the years, this recent surge is a testament to the project’s resilience and its commitment to ongoing development.

Band Protocol (BAND): bridging real-world data and blockchain

Band Protocol (BAND) is another cryptocurrency making headlines. The BAND token has seen a significant price increase of 39.44% in the past 24 hours.

Band Protocol price chart

This rise is attributed to the critical role Band Protocol plays in connecting real-world data with blockchain applications.

Band Protocol acts as a cross-chain data oracle platform, providing trustworthy and verifiable real-world data to blockchain applications. By enabling the incorporation of a wide range of data, such as sports, weather, price feeds, and more, Band Protocol is empowering developers to create innovative decentralized applications. This newfound utility and potential for integration have driven up demand for the BAND token.

WazirX (WRX): navigating challenges with resilience

Despite a tumultuous year, WazirX (WRX), one of India’s major cryptocurrency exchanges, continues to survive and thrive. The exchange’s native token, WRX, has surged by 28% over the past 24 hours.

WazirX price chart

Facing regulatory challenges, leadership disputes, and staff layoffs, WazirX has devised a survival strategy. The exchange is renegotiating contracts with partners, focusing on cost management, and preparing for the Bitcoin halving event in May 2024.

WazirX’s commitment to providing cryptocurrency services, rather than diversifying, is a core part of its strategy. The exchange’s resilience and determination are evident as it navigates a challenging regulatory environment and strives to maintain its position in the Indian cryptocurrency landscape.