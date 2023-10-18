Jason Pizzino: Bitcoin bull phase begins; Trust Wallet Token & InQubeta likely October’s top altcoins

InQubeta ($QUBE), Bitcoin ($BTC), and Trust Wallet Token ($TWT) are potential top altcoins to invest in this month as all three are poised to enjoy substantial growth.

$QUBE is currently priced at $0.0133 and prices will grow by 20% when the event enters its fifth stage. Early investors who acquired tokens during the presale’s beta stage are enjoying 100% returns. Those who purchase $QUBE now position themselves for a 3x growth by the time token launches on exchanges.

On the other hand, $TWT investors have huge smiles on their faces as the value of their holdings has grown 30% in the past month. And although a considerable pullback has taken place since its latest bull run, bullish patterns are once again forming on the token’s price chart.

Meanwhile, the king of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin ($BTC) has had a volatile week as prices drop as low as $26,600 before rising back to over $28,000. Analysts like Jason Pizzino are saying this might be the bull run that starts the exponential growth many experts have predicted will occur as the cryptocurrency’s next halving event draws closer.

AI-crypto InQubeta (QUBE) among top altcoins to invest in

Copy link to section

InQubeta plans to challenge traditional investment firms by providing an alternative way to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) startups. Mainstream avenues often have requirements that disqualify a large percentage of the global population from using their services.

InQubeta provides a decentralized way to invest in AI that doesn’t require investors to jump over hurdles for the opportunity to invest on its platform.

Why does InQubeta focus on AI?

Copy link to section

Because it’s on course to shake up the world in ways most of us can’t even imagine, artificial intelligence (AI) is here and it will only get exponentially more advanced in the coming years. Autonomous taxi cabs already pick up fares in the San Francisco area and AI programs such as ChatGPT can now perform complicated tasks like writing computer programs.

Mainstream investors are already betting big on artificial intelligence as investments expand 10x from 2015 to $120 billion now. That number is projected to go beyond $1.5 trillion in the next several years. Another AI project InQubeta, which leverages both blockchain and AI, has entered the market offering investors who back AI more investment opportunities.

A new approach to investing

Copy link to section

InQubeta has the potential to be one of the top DeFi projects in the cryptocurrency space thanks to its ingenious method of creating a decentralized way to open up AI investments. Startups that are approved by the operations team generate capital by creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or ERC20 coins that represent investment opportunities and selling them on the NFT marketplace.

$QUBE is used for all marketplace transactions and can be obtained with cryptos or fiat. Investors get control of their NFTs once trades are completed and can resell them anytime they choose. The value of NFTs sold on the marketplace can be tracked through each investor’s InQubeta account.

Trust Wallet Token ($TWT) continues to surge

Copy link to section

$TWT tokens have grown 9% in the past week and close to 30% during the first two weeks of October. A pullback has brought prices down a bit, creating a decent entry point for those looking to join the action. $TWT prices could grow 2x as they close in on highs established earlier this year.

Analyst Jason Pizzino says Bitcoin bull phase underway

Copy link to section

Popular YouTube crypto analyst Jason Pizzino believes Bitcoin has entered a bull phase and expects prices to break $31,000 before the year ends.

He calls it a disbelief rally and believes that it’s the first stage of a bull run that could reclaim previous highs and set new ones.

Conclusion

Copy link to section

$BTC, $TWT, and $QUBE are among the top altcoins to invest in as all three are poised for considerable growth. $QUBE leads the trio for its 3x hike during its presale and a lot more once tokens are launched.

For more information about InQubeta (QUBE), you can visit the InQubeta presale or keep up socially by joining InQubeta’s Communities.