The EU reportedly agrees on crypto tax data sharing, but is this good for Shiba Memu?

Crypto regulations are catching up with the digital asset sector after prolonged uncertainty. The latest are new crypto tax data sharing rules, which officials in the European Union agreed on Tuesday. That comes even as crypto assets continue to grow, with investors pouring investments into the sector. Shiba Memu (SHMU), an upcoming meme cryptocurrency, is one of them. Since opening the presale, investors have bought over $3.9 million of SHMU. But how do the emerging regulations change the investment landscape?

New EU crypto data sharing to increase tax compliance

The Eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC8) new EU rules aim to improve crypto compliance. The rules force crypto entities to share information regarding customers’ crypto holdings. The data is automatically reported to tax authorities.

DAC8, set to be formally recorded on the EU’s Official Journey, will take effect 20 days after publication. EU members proposed the rules last year to close loopholes of potential asset exodus using digital assets.

The rules cover various cryptos, such as stablecoins, decentralised finance tokens, and non-fungible tokens. Returns from crypto products such as staking are also covered.

The EU says the new rules complement its landmark Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA). The new rules also apply to financial entities in regard to electronic money and CBDCs.

Crypto regulation and Shiba Memu

It is clear that regulation is an inevitable crypto development, with the EU rules underlining the trend. However, this has been a welcome note as the sector has decried a lack of certainty for long.

A positive to the crypto regulation is increased demand for high-utility and valuable projects. The benefit will be attained as the regulations clear the sector of malpractices, boosting market confidence. As a result, quality crypto projects will thrive.

Shiba Memu endears itself as a sustainable meme crypto project. The project taps into the power of AI to self-market itself. To many meme lovers, this is welcome. The meme landscape lacks this kind of project, often relying on influencer mentions to gain traction.

With AI, Shiba Memu learns all the time, becoming intelligent and powerful. As such, the team expects Shiba Memu to ride the meme frenzy and become popular. This will enable the token to offer high ROI to investors.

Is Shiba Memu a good investment?

Shiba Memu derives its utility from AI, making it attractive to value investors. Unlike its meme peers, which lose momentum once an existing hype wanes, Shiba Memu can reinvent itself. The feature allows Shiba Memu to gain value and outlive investor fears of unsustainability.

Early Shiba Memu backers are also counting on the social elements of the project. Shiba Memu features an AI dashboard for engaging with its community. Users ask questions and receive feedback. They can also use the dashboard to learn about the latest trends in creative advertising. Social engagement helps the project maintain mojo and increase in value.

Shiba Memu also has a staking program. The product allows investors to earn while contributing to the platform’s growth. Staking also unlocks liquidity for SHMU, allowing the token to sustain gains.

Over time, Shiba Memu is expected to gain traction and increase in value. Early investors have already been treated to a meme vibe as the token increases daily at 6 PM GMT. From an initial starting price of $0.011125, Shiba Memu is now valued at $0.034750. The price is three times its initial offer, generating huge gains for investors.

Should you invest in Shiba Memu this week?

Shiba Memu’s presale is nearing its conclusion, with only 13 days left. Once the presale ends, investors will wait to buy the token on exchanges. Investing today makes sense as one gets low-priced tokens with a potential return of up to 10 times.