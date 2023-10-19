AMD just revealed its ‘fastest’ Radeon GPU to date

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in focus this morning after it revealed its “fastest” Radeon GPU for laptops to date.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 is here

Copy link to section

The Radeon RX 7900 uses the RDNA architecture which enables performance that beats the likes of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 by about 7.0% on average.

Other salient features of the new graphics processing unit include AI and second-gen raytracing accelerators, 16GB of video random access memory (VRAM), and AVI encoding.

The stock market news arrives only days before AMD is scheduled to report its Q3 results Consensus is for it to earn 49 cents a share this quarter versus 54 cents per share a year ago.

Shares of the semiconductor behemoth are currently up 65% versus the start of 2023.

Alienware to use new AMD GPUs

Copy link to section

Also on Thursday, Alienware said its m18 laptop series which starts in the U.S. at $2,800 will use the newly launched Radeon GPUs. According to Frank Azor – the Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD:

We worked closely with Alienware on the system to offer best mobile experiences possible, and we think customers will be absolutely delighted with what this system can do.

Note that AMD did also announce new CPUs including the Ryzen 7000 series this morning.

It’s back. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series, the world’s fastest desktop processor and enthusiast desktop platform, and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series, the ultimate workstation processor. https://t.co/kninsEZSbx pic.twitter.com/LdMa9LvyRq — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) October 19, 2023

Last week, the chipmaker said it was buying Nod.AI to expand its footprint in artificial intelligence and compete better with its rival Nvidia Corp (read more). Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on AMD stock.