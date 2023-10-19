More than 1,000 Indian police caught up in a massive crypto scam
- Many Himachal police suffered from an enormous cryptocurrency fraud.
- Authorities are investigating the ordeal to support victims.
- The event highlights security weaknesses within the digital assets sector.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Fraudulent activities continue to wreak havoc within the cryptocurrency market. The latest scam has seen India’s Himachal Pradesh state suffering massive losses. The report shows the perpetrator created fake cryptos, Korvio Coin (KRO) and DGT Coin, duping regular citizens and over 1,000 police.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Himachal’s cryptocurrency fraudCopy link to section
The shocking updates revealed many Himachal Pradesh residents have suffered a massive crypto scam. The scammers behind the fake investment scheme created local digital coins, DGT Coin and Korvio Coin, to attract innocent investors.
The fraudsters launched a fake website and lured participants with manipulated prices. They capitalized on users to promote their scam to more audiences. While most police suffered significant losses, their adverts added credibility to the project.
The report indicates that more than 100K individuals endured substantial losses. Notably, the scammers promised users quick returns that never came. The perpetrators used deception, threats, and misinformation to operate the scheme and extract funds from their victims.
Officials’ responseCopy link to section
Authorities formed a Special Investigation Team to scrutinize the scam. The SIT arrested Hemraj and Sukhdev as the main suspend early this month. Nevertheless, the leader of the fraud, Subash, remains at large.
Meanwhile, the latest digital asset fraud in Himachal shows the weakness in the crypto market and the need for caution and due diligence when interacting with cryptocurrencies.
Indian police are investigating the scam, and individuals can help the SIT team through email or WhatsApp.
India remains a leading hub for cryptocurrency business. According to invezz.com news, India is the second-largest crypto market globally. The region has seen increased digital assets interest despite high taxes.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.