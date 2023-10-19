The Anoma Foundation to allocate 10 million NAM to Namada rewards program

The Anoma Foundation, the non-profit behind the privacy-focused blockchain Namada, has launched its Community Builders Program. The program aims to accelerate adoption of privacy solutions in public blockchains, the Swiss-based provider said in a press release.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

10 million NAM tokens to incentivize participation

Copy link to section

According to the Anoma Foundation, the Namada Community Builders Program aims to bring together individuals and communities focused on bridging private and public digital realms. Participants in the program will look to collaborate and contribute towards the development and adoption of digital privacy.

To incentivize participation and collaboration, the Anoma Foundation has announced 10 million NAM tokens towards the Community Builder Program’s rewards initiative.

The funds will be awarded to select participants in the program, with the rollout expected ahead of the Namada mainnet launch, which was announced in September.

“This allocation will be part of the proposed genesis block for Namada mainnet, serving as an acknowledgment of those who have supported the project from its infancy, including validators active in early public testnets,” the Namada team wrote in a blog post.

A Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RPGF) round for the program is set for a community vote between November 20 and 27. Meanwhile, the Community Builder contribution begins Thursday, October 19 and ends on Sunday, November 19. Per today’s announcement, the Namada community will determine eligibility via a peer attestation process aimed at ensuring the rewards distribution is community-driven.

Anoma announced the launch of the L1 proof-of-stake blockchain in Q1 of 2023, revealing a protocol that would enable access to shielded transfers for any asset. In April, Namada became the first blockchain to propose a shielded airdrop to holders of Zcash (ZEC). A similar proposal for Osmosis was submitted in May.